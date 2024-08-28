Family Fun Comes to The Corn Exchange Newbury This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This autumn, the Corn Exchange Newbury has an array of fantastic family shows on offer for audiences to enjoy. With family favourites, returning stars, new adventures and much more, there's plenty to get stuck into at the Berkshire venue.

Kicking off their autumn family schedule is CBeebie's Popcast star, Nick Cope who returns to the Corn Exchange Newbury with his legendary performance, Family Music on Sunday 15 September. Nick Cope has been writing and recording his beautiful and unique songs for children and their families for over 10 years, performing with his guitar and stunning animations to sell-out crowds nationwide.

On Thursday 19 September, the military illusionist Richard Jones: Soldier of Illusion returns to Newbury with an unforgettable night of wondrous entertainment. Richard Jones captivated the nation's hearts and minds, earning his spot as the first and only magician to conquer the stage of Britain's Got Talent. The show also offers an exciting VIP ticket option, allowing fans the unique personal experience of meeting Richard Jones before the show for an exclusive 30 minutes of close-up magic, poster signing, a photo opportunity and a gift.

There are two family-friendly dance shows for audiences to enjoy this autumn. The first sees the return of Crown Ballet to the Corn Exchange Newbury with their production of The Nutcracker on Sunday 22 September at 3pm. This charming and kind fairy tale is one of the jewels of Tchaikovsky's repertoire. Audiences can expect an unforgettable journey in this seasonal favourite, which is an ideal introduction to ballet for all ages. During half term Ballet Cymru bring their collaboration with children's laureate Alex Wharton, Daydreams and Jellybeans, on Sunday 3 November. This sparkling dance production showcases the talents of Alex Wharton himself, reading, rapping, and rhyming his way through mischievous adventures, melancholy musings, and Jellybean drama with breathtaking dancers and music from international composer Frank Moon. There is also a pre-show workshop available for this show allowing children to ignite their imaginations by working with artist Gemma Kirby to create their own magical daydream mobile to take home for their bedrooms.

Direct from the West End, the Olivier Award-nominated smash-hit show The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to the Corn Exchange Newbury from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 October. Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-along songs and clumsy chaos. This stunning stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's classic tale of teatime mayhem is not to be missed!

Designed for children and adults alike, Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter, with exploding elephant's toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies! Arriving at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Saturday 2 November, this award-winning science show promises to entertain and educate in the most spectacular way.

Last but not least, audiences are in store for another Newbury Pantomime extravaganza with this year's Plested Brown and Wilsher masterpiece, Dick Whittington. From Friday 29 November 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025, join Dick on a pantomime adventure as he journeys from Newburyshire to London with his loyal, furry friend on a quest to seek fame and fortune. Audiences can expect all the usual Newbury pantomime fun, with toe-tapping tunes from across the decades, plenty of magic and sparkle, and, of course, lots of laughter.

To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

