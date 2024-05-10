Falkirk Communities Commemorate Pandemic Experience With Live Screenprinting Event At Callendar Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Remembering Together is a national project that seeks to give each of Scotland's 32 local authorities the chance to reflect their unique experience of the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of commissioned artists and creative organisations. Greenspace Scotland in collaboration with Falkirk Council and Studio Caspar, have been working extensively with the wider community over the past year to create a memorial that authentically reflects the experiences of residents during Covid.

To celebrate the forthcoming memorial and the project moving to its final stages, a live screenprinting event is set to be held in Callendar Park, with lead artist Caspar J Wilson printing illustrated posters that tell the story of the project so far. Attendees can even take part directly, pulling the squeegee and printing their own edition to be taken home and shared by everyone who comes along.

Wilson, who has extensive experience in socially engaged community art, set out to engage in an authentic process of co-creation with Falkirk communities. This took the form of workshops held at community venues such as Larbert High School, where pupils made collages expressing how they had been pushed apart in isolation before coming back together; and at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, where beautiful bouquets of flowers shared thoughts on the kind of calm, green spaces that could be the right venue for a memorial. The purpose of these interactive workshops was to allow for participants to communicate through creativity, forming a collective vision of a memorial that would authentically reflect the breadth of experience that people had during these difficult years.

Every individual has a unique experience of Covid, but they are all somewhat united in various ways and Wilson sought to reflect that by taking each person's story and displaying them as a piece of design, in an evolving, growing collection in a public space. All the drawings, writings, collages and stories from the workshops have been used as inspiration for the memorial, as part of a library of stories, which will take the form of a permanent sculptural installation in Callendar Park. For this event, a sample of the community artwork made from these workshops will be displayed in Callendar House alongside the screenprinting.

Artist Caspar J Wilson said, "This event is an open invitation to everyone who is curious about our work to create a memorial to Covid. I want to share the story of the project so far and all the fantastic community artwork made in our workshops. We are screenprinting an illustrated print that tells this story. Come to Callendar Park, see the community exhibition, watch artist prints being made by hand and take one home with you."

Lesley O'Hare, Cultural Services Manager for Falkirk Council said “Caspar has taken a range of people from across the Falkirk Council area on a creative journey, enabling them to articulate their experiences of the pandemic in imaginative ways. This gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the journey so far and soon we will see how he has translated these experiences into a design for the memorial”.

Remembering Together Falkirk is commissioned by greenspace scotland with funding from the Scottish Government.

