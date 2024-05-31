New Memorial Garden Will Commemorate West Lothian Communities Pandemic Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remembering Together is a national project that seeks to give each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities the chance to reflect their unique experience of the Covid-19 pandemic with the help of commissioned artists and creative organisations. For West Lothian, West Lothian Council and Greenspace Scotland, with funding from the Scottish Government, have joined in collaboration with local arts organisation Bespoke Atelier to create a living memorial for those that were lost to the virus, and a space for community members to gather and reflect on their pandemic experience. Ring-fenced funding for the project has been provided by the Scottish Government and Greenspace Scotland.

The garden at Almondvale Park in Livingston town centre has been co-designed with West Lothian community members and is expected to open in Autumn 2024. Lead artists from Bespoke Atelier, Marion Parola and Yvonne Elliot-Kelllighan, worked extensively with local groups and communities to generate ideas to inform the development of Covid Community Memorials. Open and accessible public consultations were held around West Lothian, including creative workshops in printmaking, paper collage and textile design, as well as themed walks that involved participants sketching their surroundings. This aimed to help local residents communicate through creativity, and create a safe space where they could reflect on a particularly difficult time through art.

These in person consultations were then further supplemented with digital surveys made available online to all residents, seeking to discover more about people’s memories of the pandemic - asking questions such as what the pandemic had helped them appreciate more in hindsight.

The final design has been made possible from collaboration with Mike Hyatt of Landscape Architects at Ratho Byres Forge, as well as artist and stone work specialist David Wilson. The space aims to reflect that residents felt a renewed sense of appreciation for outdoor spaces and community togetherness following the pandemic, and includes a striking feature piece ‘The Ribbon’ with artistic renderings of plants and flowers that symbolise those from the region who passed away as a result of the virus.

