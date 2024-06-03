A BALLOON WILL POP Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Balloon Will Pop is coming to Canal Cafe this month.

Elijah has been doing some reading and has some stuff to get off their chest. There’s only one problem. Well, there’s a lot of problems, but this specific problem looks like a balloon, and Elijah has no idea where it came from, or what it means.

A Balloon Will Pop at Some Point During This Play is one person’s quest to understand why our problems feel so huge, especially when science tells us we’re missing 95% of the Universe… Oh wait… that might have something to do with it.

There are protests, conspiracy theories, black holes, time witches and very big conversations on the side of a bridge. It’s an existential one-man dark comedy show about a lot. And there’s a balloon.

East & Under Theatre Company is a collaboration between a Norfolkian and an Australian, who graduated in the middle of COVID, and then spent a couple years feeling pretty depressed. It’s a brand-new company whose goal is to platform scrappy, powerful and important new work from creatives in the UK and Australia who got kicked in the nuts a little bit in 2020.

A Balloon Will Pop* is the debut play of East & Under Theatre Company. It has been developed with the assistance of multi award winning Dramaturg and director, Micha Mirto (Villain Interrupted, NewsRevue, Lethe) and is being directed by Eric Loren (Shakespeare’s Women, Dr. Who, Tomb Raider).

Written and Performed by Andrew Macmillan

Social Media (Instagram/Facebook/X) - @EastUnderTC

