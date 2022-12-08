Estee Stimler and Yuval Havkin Release New Single 'Christmas in our Hearts' Featuring Michael Vinsen

Creative duo Estee Stimler (lyricist) and Yuval Havkin (composer) have released a shiny new Christmas single to warm you up this winter season. Direct from their new Christmas musical currently in development with Joanne Benjamin and Clive Chenery, Christmas in our Hearts is brought to life by the wonderful vocals of West-End performer Michael Vinsen of Hairspray.

'Christmas in our Hearts' is the first of a number of tracks set to be released in 2023, highlighting some of the new musicals in development by Havkin & Stimler. Most recently, the duo created Change of Heart at The Other Palace as well as a catalogue of musical works in development, including The Attic: Because a Woman Should Know Her Place and Jewbilical Cord: Because We Are All Attached.

Listen and support this glittering original Christmas single, which is available to stream on all your favourite music platforms. Follow @havkinandstimler across all major social channels to stay posted on new releases and new musicals! Visit www.havkinandstimler.com

LISTEN:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/christmas-in-our-hearts-feat-michael-vinsen-single/1657722054

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1URc8bHbPrhXxdXt7i1iPA?si=fb6058eb802a4f47

WATCH: