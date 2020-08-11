Epstein Theatre in Liverpool Will Close With 14 Staff Redundancies

The theatre is hoping to reopen “at some point during 2021."

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre has been forced to close down, with 14 staff redundancies, The Stage reports.

The theatre's operating company has handed the property back to Liverpool City Council, saying it was "left with no option but to close".

"With no foreseeable end to the lockdown restrictions on theatres, and therefore no prospect of being able to generate income through performances, the business was no longer able to meet its obligations when they were due," said Lila Thomas, from administrators FRP. "Support was provided to affected staff through what was a difficult situation and the site has now been returned to Liverpool City Council."

Thomas is hoping that the theatre will reopen "at some point during 2021." A spokesman for the council said it was "in negotiation with interested parties to see how the theatre can be brought back to life once it is safe to do so."

Read more on The Stage.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You