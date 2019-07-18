English Touring Theatre Appoints Lizzie Vogler As Executive Producer And Announces Four New Trustees

English Touring Theatre today announce the appointment of Lizzie Vogler as Executive Producer. Vogler will be taking on the role from July 2019, whilst Sophie Scull is on maternity leave. Also announced today, Floriana Dezou, Olivia Highland, Renuka Venkatraman, and Igor join the company as trustees. They join current trustee's Dame Jenny Abramsky DBE, Dan Bates, Paul Corrigan CBE, Robert Delamere (Chair), Paapa Essiedu, Michael Hatchwell and Tara Wilkinson.

Artistic Director of ETT Richard Twyman said today, "It's a really exciting time for ETT, as we open Equus in the West End, prepare for two upcoming national tours of Two Trains Running and Reasons to Stay Alive, and begin to tour internationally with our production of Othello. We are delighted to be joined by this group of practitioners and industry leaders who bring such a wealth of experience and expertise from across theatre. We look forward to working with them to build on our recent successes and help to shape the national touring landscape."

Lizzie Vogler added, "I am thrilled to be joining ETT, a powerhouse of an organisation, with an industry-leading team, who are committed to producing ambitious and contemporary touring theatre. What Richard and Sophie have set out for the next year is really exciting and I can't wait to get started!"

Lizzie Vogler joins ETT after four years at Futures Theatre, where she steered the growth of the organisation and led on the producing of plays including Offside (UK tour/Pleasance Theatre), Never Vera Blue (Summerhall), and A Cracked Plaster Sky (Omnibus Theatre). Prior to joining Futures Theatre, Vogler spent four years in the producing team at The Donmar Warehouse, working with both Michael Grandage and Josie Rourke, assisting on shows including My Night with Reg, City of Angels, and the first of Phyllida's Lloyd's Shakespeare Trilogy, Julius Caesar.

Floriana Dezou is an actor and director and was most recently Assistant Director the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2018 Swan Season, where her credits included Duchess of Malfi and Miss Littlewood. Dezou is also Co-Artistic Director of Re:Write Theatre (currently in redevelopment) and was one of the Almeida Theatre's Resident Directors of 2018/2019. Her previous directing credits for ETT include The Othello Project (Wilton's Music Hall), and Othello (Bristol Tobacco Factory). Her other directing credits include Tired, Cell, (Young Vic), South of Home, Wrecking Ball, C'etait Ouf (Theatre503), and Route (Canal Café Theatre). As an Assistant Director, her credits include Sweet Bird of Youth, The House That They Grew Up In (Chichester Festival Theatre), We Are You, My England (Young Vic.

Olivia Highland joined The Old Vic in 2011, working in various roles across the corporate development team, and is currently the Associate Director of Corporate Partnerships. The Old Vic does not receive any regular government subsidy, Highland oversees the corporate partnerships and events function of the fundraising team and is responsible for strategically leading the teams to meet financial revenue targets.

Renuka Venkatraman is currently the business analyst at The Really Useful Group. Previously, she was an assistant manager in the Transaction Services Group at KPMG, where she also qualified as an accountant.

Igor is a Freelance Production Manager and Associate Head of Production for Elliott & Harper Productions. As a Production Manager, Igor has worked with producers including the National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Playful Productions, Almeida Theatre and the RSC. His credits include Company (Gielgud Theatre), Death of a Salesman, Yerma, Fun Home (Young Vic), The Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar Warehouse), and the forthcoming Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse), and The Boy in The Dress (RSC).





