Emily Bruni Leads PSYCHODRAMA at Never for Ever in London

Psycho Productions and Cusack Projects Ltd in association with HighTide present the world premiere of 'PSYCHODRAMA', a revenge tale about an actress in her 40s under investigation for the murder of an auteur theatre director.

The production is written and directed by Matt Wilkinson.

Psychodrama runs at Never For Ever, Kentish Town, London NW5. Performances take place 12 - 15 and 19 - 22 November, 2020.

From her initial police interview, through the world of her flat, shop work, auditions, to landing - against all odds - the role of Marion Crane in the director's stage adaptation of Hitchcock's iconic film, 'Psycho', 'Psychodrama' is filled with smart takes on what it means to be middle-aged and female in an industry captivated by stardust and beauty.

A profound, all-consuming emotional journey, confronting obsession, loss and self worth, it is enhanced by a glorious soundscape by Gareth Fry (The Encounter, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Evening Standard multiple award winner) that includes references to Bernard Herrmann's stunning original 'Psycho' score alongside other eclectic musical influences from rock 'n' roll to Disney animation.

As Janet Leigh said about her own performance as Marion in Hitchcock's original film, "It's a grasp. A desperate grasp for life."

Writer/director Matt Wilkinson said: "'Psychodrama'is a trip into the world of acting in the context of a slasher whodunnit; all set against the backdrop of a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'. We have decided to stage it now as an act of optimism in the face of Covid, the cancellation of the Edinburgh Fringe and the closure of theatres. The pandemic has deepened relationships in our local community among friends, neighbours and shopkeepers so it makes so much sense to put on a show in our local Kentish Town even though there's no official theatre here! We're indebted to Hezi Yechiel and his team at Never Forever for all their support and for giving us the run of their fantastic new space, and in so doing helping to kickstart a local community of performance artists in the future."

Emily Bruni is best known for her recurring role as Gail in three series of C4's 'Peep Show'. Her theatre credits include: Goneril in 'King Lear' (Shakespeare's Globe), 'Lunch' and 'The Bow of Ulysses', 'Before You Were Born', 'Donkey Heart', 'Yes Prime Minister' (Trafalgar Studios); 'Ring Around The Moon' (West End); 'Someone Else's Shoes' (Soho); 'The Rubenstein Kiss' (Hampstead); 'After Mrs. Rochester' (Shared Experience); and 'Much Ado About Nothing', 'Camino Real', 'The Spanish Tragedy', 'The Tempest' during three years with the RSC.

