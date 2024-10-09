Edy Hurst Premieres Comedy Theatre Show About Witches, Neurodivergence and The Vengaboys at The Lowry, Salford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grab your broom sticks and join Edy Hurst on a wyrd and wonderfull journey of self-discoverie through the realms of the Lancashire Witch Trials, Neurodivergence and the Vengaboys!

Following successful previews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself premieres at The Lowry, Salford for two performances this Halloween (31st October and 1st November) before embarking on a UK tour.

Award-winning comedian Edy Hurst has created a new magical and mystical comedy theatre show that offers a humorous, heartfelt and unique insight into the shifting and sometimes mysterious world of late-stage ADHD diagnosis. Drawing on his recently discovered magical ancestry which dates back to the - Lancashire Witch Trails, Edy seamlessly weaves together engaging storytelling, absurdist humour and important messages about the Vengaboys 1998 debut album to discover whether the answers to all his struggles could be found in magical gifts passed down through the generations? At once, introspective, relatable, and delightfully irreverent, Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself explores themes of neurodivergence, historical injustice, superstition, and personal identity.

Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself was commissioned by The Lowry as part of its flagship artist development program Developed With; an 18month program for artists in the North of England, with additional support from Arts Council England and Attenborough Arts Centre. The show is written and performed by Edy Hurst and directed by Joz Norris.

Edy said "I cannot wait to share Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself with audiences at the Lowry and across the country. The Developed With programme has been transformational for me creatively and professionally, allowing space, support and funding to explore a giant tangle of ideas with an incredibly talented team which, whilst based in my comedy skills, explores and plays with more theatrical elements to express the lived experience of ADHD through the only logical themes, the Pendle Witch trials and the Vengaboys."

Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at The Lowry said "It has been such a joy to work with Edy over the past 18months, supporting him to not only expand his comedy work into theatre, but also shape and lead a creative process that places neurodivergence at the forefront. This new show is the epitome of Edy - innovative, brimming with ideas, fun, imaginative, and full of heart. We are so proud to have supported Edy and the development of this show and we can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Alongside the show, new podcast I Pod a Spell on You sees Edy Hurst inviting guests from across the arts to talk about their careers as Disabled and/or Neurodivergent creators whilst solving very modern problems with the cutting edge technology of pre 1700s spell books.

Edy Hurst is a critically acclaimed, Manchester-based stand-up comedian and musician who has appeared on BBC Radio 4, MTV UK, NextUp Comedy, and BBC Radio Manchester. Having placed first or in the finals of numerous new act competitions in his early career, he has most recently been a finalist in the 2021 Musical Comedy Awards and been nominated for 'Best Alternative Act' in the 2022 North West Comedy Awards and 'Best Comedy Show' at Buxton Fringe.

Edy has previously toured the UK with his debut hour Hurst Schmurst and Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of the Worlds and his podcast Edy Hurst's Podcast Version of... The War of the Worlds has been at the top of sci-fi podcast charts across the world.Edy is also the co-creator of Cultural Comedy Tours, a project where stand-up comedians perform tours across museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Performance Dates

8pm, 31st October & 1st November 2024, The Lowry, Salford (Tickets from £12)

(including Extant Enhance Touch Tour for visually impaired audiences on 31st and live stream on 1st November)

9pm, 12th & 13th December 2024 - Camden People's Theatre, London (Tickets from £8)

13th February 2025 - Attenborough Arts Centre (as part of Leicester Comedy Festival)

1st March 2025- Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

20th March 2025 - Sale Waterside

29th March 2025- Rugby Macready Theatre

2nd October 2025 - Taunton Brewhouse

24th October 2025 - Beggar's Theatre, Millom

