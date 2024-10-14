Dr Adam Perchard & Richard Thomas to Present INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMP to Brighton's Ironworks Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The international cabaret star and lyricist Dr Adam Perchard and the award-winning composer Richard Thomas are thrilled to be performing their show Interview With The Vamp at Ironworks Studios, Brighton for one night only on Friday 8 November (7:30pm). Hilarious, macabre, surreal, and touching, this is cabaret at its funniest and most full of heart.

Dr Adam Perchard (cabaret star, comedian, poet, and occasional fortune-teller to the international elite) is an old vamp with one hell of a backstory – and Richard Thomas (Olivier Award-winning composer of Jerry Springer the Opera) is here to get the scoop! Featuring dazzling original music by Richard, witty and moving lyrics by Adam, vocal fireworks, and rampant repartee, sit back and let this iconic duo take you on a whirlwind tour of the doctor's brain.

By turns joyful, dark, and extremely silly, the interview covers everything from hyper-realistic cakes to how to negotiate a nervous breakdown in Darlington, from giant bugs to finding love at an orgy – and it reveals what's really going through your university lecturer's brain when they're teaching you Romantic poetry. With an Olivier Award-winning composer asking the questions and an international singing star giving the answers, this is an interview like you've never seen – or heard.

Singer and writer Dr Adam Perchard first met composer Richard Thomas when playing The First Time Voter – and later Boris Johnson – in his hit show Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret (Hackney Empire, Edinburgh Fringe, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre). Though the two have often performed together, Interview with The Vamp is their first time writing together. The show played a sell-out premiere performance at Crazy Coqs in 2024, and is back by popular demand.

Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer the Opera, Made in Dagenham, Black Sabbath – The Ballet, and Tracey Ullman Show BBC1/HBO) is an Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist. His work has been performed all over the world from Carnegie Hall, National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Sydney Opera House, to the West End and every Gay Pride on the planet.

Richard said: “The show is completely unique. Adam's stories and lyrics jump very easily from the eccentric to the macabre and the grotesque to the humane. What's more, Adam's virtuoso voice is like a very rich truffle full of mischief, delight and a little bit of pain.”

Dr Adam Perchard is a mainstay of cabaret stages across Europe and the US and an icon of the East London queer scene. They have performed at The National Theatre, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre, Hackney Empire, and on Channel 4, and last year their solo show Bathtime for Britain toured major theatres across the UK. An escaped academic as well as a trained opera singer, they have also published widely in the fields of postcolonial literature and eighteenth-century studies.

Adam said: “Making and performing this show with Richard has been one of the highlights of my career. He's an extraordinary composer – he just seems to haemorrhage thunderous, dazzling music – and a brilliant theatre-maker. I think we've found something really new and special with this show, with song and spoken word and storytelling melting fluidly one into another.”

For further details and to book tickets for Interview With The Vamp at Ironworks Studios, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/interview-with-the-vamp-tickets-1010403924337

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Show: Interview With The Vamp

Venue: Ironworks Studios, 30 Cheapside, Brighton BN1 4GD

Date & time: Friday 8 November, 7:30 - 9pm

Box Office: Tickets from £16.93 www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/interview-with-the-vamp-tickets-1010403924337

Running time: 1 hour 30 mins (including interval)

Age recommendation: 16+

Access information: www.ironworks-studios.co.uk/accessibility

Category: cabaret / music

Comments