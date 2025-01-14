Disabled-Led Theatre Company Vital Xposure Recruit For Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vital Xposure has confirmed that they are recruiting for a new Artistic Director as STEPHEN BAILEY steps down from the position in March 2025.

For over a decade, Vital Xposure has made disabled-led, radical, political performance championing hidden stories and marginalised voices and presenting work to sold out audiences. They make national-touring, accessible work and position themselves at the forefront of research and learning around disabled performance.

Sue Williams, Chair of Vital Xposure Trustees, said: ”Stephen has made a significant impact during his tenure at Vital Xposure, leading on both our upcoming production of …blackbird hour but also the ongoing development of our VX Labs programme, strengthening our position to deliver the company's long-term ambitions.

As we plan for the future, we are looking for someone to help us to continue to examine, experiment and explore the scope of disabled-led theater, to amplify underrepresented voices and diversify the stories on stage to reflect the identities of our theatre practitioners and audiences across the UK today.

This is an exciting period for Vital Xposure and a great opportunity for a visionary disabled, d/Deaf or Neurodivergent artist to join our team and continue to bring sector change in disabled-led theatre-making ”

Theresa Veith, Executive Director for Vital Xposure said “2024 was an exciting year for us with Stephen at the helm as Artistic Lead and we would like to thank him and wish him all the best in his next venture”.

Stephen added “I am immensely proud of what Vital Xposure has achieved this year, including the successful launch of the VX Labs programme, Vital Xposure's first production since 2022 at its highest profile venue to date, and the initiation of national partnerships that I hope the company will continue to develop and maximise.”

2024 saw the company revisit their vision, mission and values; Actively consulting with practitioners and the community to explore “what's next” for disabled-led work and its broader benefits to the theatre industry. While honoring the company's founding values, the team has identified a need to reevaluate and reshape what disabled-led work looks like and how it engages with audiences into 2025 and beyond and are developing exciting and innovative forward-thinking practices that will prioritise research and academic partnerships.

The New Year will see the Vital Xposure tour with …blackbird hour, a visceral and moving exploration of a queer Black woman's call to arms for loving oneself when love has made itself scarce. Written by Babirye Bukilwa and directed by malakaï sargeant …blackbird hour makes its world premiere at the Bush Theatre London on 30 January before visiting Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse and Live Theatre (Newcastle)

2025 will also see the continuation of VX Labs. A cutting-edge three-year development programme that initiates explorations of disabled-led practices, pursuing disabled excellence and supporting intersectional practices within the sector. The VX Labs will research new accessible theatre forms and stories, and ask questions about identity, social justice and culture.

Recruitment for the new Artistic Director will open on Monday 20th January, the deadline for applications will be Monday 17th February.

To find out more about Vital Xposure and their work or for more details on applying for this position visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk

Comments