Derren Brown Brings New Show ONLY HUMAN To Theatre Royal Brighton In August 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, returns to Theatre Royal Brighton with a brand-new live show, Only Human, from 5-9 August 2025. Tickets are onsale from Friday 23 August 2024.

The content of Only Human is still under wraps, but it is guaranteed to give audiences a mind-blowing experience that will take their breath away. Prepare to be astonished!

Derren Brown said:

‘After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I've just realised it's my 11th. Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It's exciting, very exciting.'

Only Human is written by Derren Brown, Andrew O'Connor and Stephen Long.

It is directed by Andrew O'Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Beth Duke.

Only Human is Derren Brown's 19th tour. Amongst his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown's Svengali and Derren Brown: Miracle.

His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show, Secret, won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.

For further information on Derren Brown, visit www.derrenbrown.co.uk

Only Human is presented by arrangement with Vaudeville Productions, Michael Vine, Andrew O'Connor, Paul Sandler and Derren Brown for Only Human Productions Ltd.

General Management is by John Dalston and Marketing is by Helen Snell Marketing/PR https://helensnell.com/.



Theatre Royal Brighton's upcoming shows can be viewed and booked online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton (fees apply).

Comments