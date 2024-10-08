Derby Theatre to Present Third Culture Cares Conference 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Theatre, in collaboration with care-experienced young people, and with guest talks from Olympian, Fatima Whitbread MBE and UK music legend, Goldie, will play host to its third Culture Cares Conference on Thursday 24 October, a fascinating and insightful day packed with lively conversations, presentations and workshops which brings the cultural and care sectors together.

The Culture Cares Conference will once again aim to provide attendees with inspiration to extend their practice through examples of inspirational work and to explore what is making a positive impact on the lives of young people in care and care leavers. Workshops will include: the Articulate Cultural Trust with a focus on introducing the concept of artivism, as well as what they do as creative change makers; Derby City Virtual School will have sessions that share their creative offer as a virtual school, showcasing some of their young people's work and more and Blue Cabin will breakout sessions focusing on creative aid and the concept of 'This is the Place'.

The conference will also include insights and presentations from young people and those in care, sharing their thoughts and questions with delegates. One of the highlights of the day will be an inspiring performance, co-created and presented by Plus One Youth Theatre inspired by Wonder Boy by Ross Willis. The Culture Cares Conference is a perfect opportunity for artists, policy makers, care sector workers, arts professionals and educationalists to join us for this incredibly inspirational and insightful event.

Caroline Barth, Creative Learning Director at the Derby Theatre said:

"We are so excited to be curating our third Culture Cares conference at Derby Theatre alongside our wonderful partners. No matter what sector you come from, the day will be inspiring, informative and packed with great ideas! We are all responsible for supporting care experienced young people, so this conference will, once again, bring amazing people together to make change happen!"

Tom Craig, Community and Learning Producer at Derby Theatre said:

"Our Culture Cares Conference is a unique opportunity for creatives and service providers to come together and explore the profound impact of culture on individuals with care experience. We are thrilled to welcome this year's esteemed guest speakers, including the legendary UK Drum & Bass artist Goldie and the inspiring Olympian Fatima Whitbread. Additionally, the Plus One Youth Theatre will showcase their response piece to Ross Willis' Wonder Boy with their own captivating performance titled Imaginary Friends. The day will be filled with enriching workshops from our fellow Esmée Fairbairn Foundation-funded partners Blue Cabin, Articulate, in addition to Derby City's Virtual School, and London's Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. There will be many more performances and valuable networking opportunities throughout the day, and we sincerely hope you can join us."

The day will consist of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, performances and interviews. Joining the conference for 2024, we are thrilled that Fatima Whitbread MBE and Goldie will join us at Derby Theatre. Fatima and Goldie are both care-experienced and they will each share their stories, reflections and insights with the delegates.

TICKETS AND MORE INFO

Full day tickets are £75. Afternoon only tickets are £25. Places can be booked by calling the Box Office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Audiences are able to donate to Support Plus One. Plus One is a scheme which provides looked after young people, care leavers and families access to free tickets and enriching, life-changing creative experiences through donations received.

