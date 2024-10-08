Deafinitely Theatre's THE PROMISE Will Screen at Kiln Cinema This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deafinitely Theatre's world première production of The Promise will be streamed at Kiln Cinema on Monday 21 October – with a live Q & A taking place after the screening with Deafinitely Theatre’s Artistic Director, Paula Garfield MBE. The production, written by Garfield and Melissa Mostyn, was filmed during a national tour earlier this year.

Garfield directed James Boyle, Erin Hutching, Louis Neethling and Anna Seymour in this production which explores how dementia affects those in the deaf community and their families. The play was performed in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) with captions.

Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield MBE said, “I’ve met many deaf people caring for relatives with dementia, and their stories deeply moved me. The isolation and lack of proper support for deaf people living with dementia are issues we can’t ignore. The Promise comes from a very personal place for me and I am delighted to present the film of it at Kiln Cinema for one-night only. I hope this screening sparks conversations about how we care for our community’s most vulnerable now and in the future.”

The Promise will be available to rent on Deafinitely Digital, Deafinitely Theatre’s on-demand streaming platform, for a limited time this winter. Further details on dates to follow.

Rita is confused. She can’t understand why the deaf education system she’s tirelessly championed throughout her teaching career is getting worse and worse, or why there is only one care home in the whole of England that looks after people in her language. On the Isle of Wight.

She’s also confused about where her family is, and why she can’t remember where the milk goes…

This striking world première from the nationally acclaimed British theatre company Deafinitely Theatre (The Vagina Monologues, Everyday and 4.48 Psychosis) is inspired by the extraordinary experiences of deaf people living with dementia.

Written by Paula Garfield and Melissa Mostyn, The Promise is directed by Paula Garfield in the company’s renowned highly visual style combining British Sign Language and English.

Paula Garfield co-writes and directs. For Deafinitely Theatre she has also directed Everyday, 4.48 Psychosis, Horrible Histories – Dreadful Deaf, Contractions – which won the Off West End Award for Best Production, Two Chairs, Motherland, Children of a Greater God, Playing God, Double Sentence and Gold Dust. She also devised and directed The Boy and the Statue for Deafinitely at the Tricycle Theatre and on a London schools’ tour. Garfield has directed two productions at Shakespeare’s Globe – Love Labour’s Lost, for the Globe to Globe Festival as part of Deafinitely’s 10th anniversary, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Her other directing work includes Tanika’s Journey (Southwark Playhouse) Grounded (Park Theatre).

An actor, director, workshop leader and organiser, Garfield has worked on a variety of television, film and theatre projects over the past fifteen years. In 2002 she established Deafinitely Theatre with Steven Webb and Kate Furby after becoming frustrated at the barriers that deaf actors and directors face across the arts and media. She has produced and directed many plays and worked extensively in TV, including Channel Four’s Learn Sign Language, Four Fingers and a Thumb, BBC’s Hands Up and Casualty, plus appearances in every series of the BBC's deaf drama, Switch.

Melissa Mostyn co-writes. Originally a fashion journalist, she now writes about parenting, the arts, disability and deaf issues and contributes to Vogue, Esquire, The Observer, The Independent, BLOOM, New Zealand Style, The Huffington Post, British Deaf News and Disability Arts Online.

James Boyle plays Jake. He is currently studying at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art the first deaf man accepted into RADA. The Promise will mark his stage debut.

Erin Hutching plays Jane. Her theatre credits include Barrier(s) (National Theatre), Treasure Island (Derby Theatre), Telethon (Talk Show / Shoreditch Town Hall), The Process (Bunker Theatre), 4.48 Psychosis (Deafinitely Theatre / New Diorama), Peeling, People of the Eye (UK tours), A Midsummer Night's Dream (German tour), Macbeth (1623 Theatre Company), and Boy in a Dress (Battersea Arts Centre/ UK tour). Her television credits include Deaf Funny; and for film, The Ballad of Des and Mo.

Louis Neethling plays Mike. He is a deaf director, producer, actor and presenter. His international work includes theatre credits See No Evil and An African Tale; and for television DTVand Shakies.

Anna Seymour plays Rita. She is currently a dancer with Candoco Dance Company. Her theatre credits include The Vagina Monologues (Hackey Empire), and Black is the Colour(Melbourne Fringe 2016). For television her credits include Get Krack!n.

