David Hunter's New Musical STUCK Will Hold a Rehearsed at the Duchess Theatre

The event is on 2 December.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
David Hunter's New Musical STUCK Will Hold a Rehearsed at the Duchess Theatre Image
Be the first to hear the soundtrack and story of STUCK, a brand-new musical written and performed by David Hunter. Further casting for this concept show at the Duchess Theatre in London on Monday 2 December will be announced shortly.

Jason is STUCK. His band days are behind him, and now his life revolves around being a full-time Dad. All Jason wants is a break from school runs, lunchboxes, and the never-ending to-do list. But is the grass truly greener on the other side?

Will Jason reunite his family, or is he destined to always have one foot out the door?

STUCK is directed by Dean Johnson with musical direction by Adam Hoskins and dramaturgy by Kerry Frampton.

Ticket Link: https://ticketing.nimaxtheatres.com/tickets/series/dusrr01c




