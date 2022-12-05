Darlington Hippodrome Spring 2023 Shows Are Now on Sale

The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome's new spring season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances guaranteed to fire up audiences on chilly nights as we move towards a much anticipated summer.

With the annual festive family panto just days away from opening, the venue is celebrating a fabulous year of theatre. Starring pantomime royalty Christopher Biggins, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is breaking all box office records and is expected to be seen by over 800,000 people by the time it closes on Saturday 31 December.

With a new line up of shows into 2023, Darlington Hippodrome has once again affirmed its commitment to present an exciting and wide ranging programme of shows in what is still a difficult post-covid time for theatre production companies. The new spring programme includes the best of the West End, traditional family favourites, breath-taking dance productions and hard-hitting drama as part of its extensive list.

In January we welcome for the first time the Varna International Ballet who will present Coppelia, Giselle, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 January.

The roof will be rocking in February with Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story which is celebrating 30 glorious years of entertaining audiences world wide.

In March the family favourite Around The World In 80 Days will dazzle and amaze with a mix of drama, circus and madcap adventure.

In May the Hippodrome will again welcome BalletLorent with two unique and very different interpretations of the Rapunzel story.

Looking a little further ahead to June, we go back in time to the garish 1970s for a brand new stage adaptation of Mike Leigh's Abigail's Party - a ruthless and achingly funny examination of British suburban life.

The new season will see a host of familiar names on the bill including Hey Duggee, James Lavelle, Sir Geoff Hurst, Dave Gorman, Giovanni Pernice, Patrick Monahan, Justin Moorhouse, Zog and Anton Du Beke to name but a few.

Tickets are still available for The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan - hook your tickets now!

The Spring 2023 season at Darlington Hippodrome is being sponsored by Space Architects. For more information on the new season and beyond at Darlington Hippodrome or to book visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405.