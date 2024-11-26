DUFFY AND THE STILTSKIN Comes to Princess Pavilion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This December, at the Princess Pavilion in Falmouth, Miracle Theatre will welcome Duffy and the Stiltskin, an imaginative new production inspired by an ancient Cornish mummers play. Perfect for all ages, this heartwarming tale is brimming with laughter, live music, trickery, and timeless life lessons and plays from 14 December – 05 January.

Set against the long, dark nights of winter, the story follows Duffy, a young woman dreaming of a life beyond her endless daily chores. When the cunning Stiltskin, a mischievous trickster with the power to grant wishes, appears, Duffy's world takes a fantastical turn. But in the world of magic, nothing comes without a price, and Duffy soon learns that some deals are too good to be true. Racing against time, she must summon all her courage and wits to outsmart the Stiltskin and protect what matters most.

Making his directing debut with Miracle Theatre, Duffy and the Stiltskin is helmed by Giles King, whose impressive background includes work with the world-renowned Kneehigh Theatre and a memorable role in the BAFTA-winning film Bait (2019). “This is a playful and magical reimagining of a traditional Cornish mummers play,” says King. “Set on the moody Cornish moors and featuring the mystery of a fogou, it's a real celebration of local myth and festive fun.”

Live music will elevate the production, performed by Toby Kessel and Jen Dyer, with an evocative original score by the acclaimed Jim Carey. Carey is known for his haunting and inspirational soundtracks, having composed for films like Cheap Rate Gravity and Wind, as well as for Kneehigh Theatre, The Eden Project, The National Theatre, and more. His music will infuse Duffy and the Stiltskin with a rich, atmospheric soundscape.

The spellbinding set and costumes are the creation of Michael Vale, whose illustrious career includes designing for over 200 theatre and opera productions across the globe. His work has been recognised with an Olivier Award, and he has collaborated with prestigious companies like the Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre, English National Opera, and the Royal Opera House. Vale's design promises a visual feast that perfectly complements Miracle Theatre's physical storytelling.

The talented cast includes Miracle Theatre regular Ben Dyson, Cornish theatre legend Bec Applebee, and rising star Sophia Dear, who shone in Miracle's summer show Love Riot. Their performances promise to deliver the heart and humour Miracle is renowned for.

Step into the enchanting world of Duffy and the Stiltskin, Miracle Theatre's festive adventure inspired by an ancient Cornish folk tale. As the long winter nights draw in, gather your loved ones for a magical journey brimming with laughter, trickery, and life lessons.

This joyful, festive production is an ideal alternative to traditional pantomime, offering an immersive storytelling experience steeped in Cornish heritage.

Comments