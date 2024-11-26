DOT DOT SPOT Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Royal Brighton has announced Dot Dot Spot, a family production taking place this December. Performances will run from Wed 11 Dec – Fri 20 Dec 2024. Keeping in with the theatre’s Christmas show, 101 Dalmatians The Musical, Dot Dot Spot offers children of 2 – 4 years old and their grownups the opportunity to explore, imagine, create and play together around the historic Theatre Royal Brighton.

Following 8 years of highly acclaimed sell out Christmas experiences for young children and their families, Dot Dot Spot is developed in partnership with artist and Early Years expert Abigail Horn and Jackie Alexander, Senior Creative Learning Manager at Theatre Royal Brighton.

Abigail creates workshops and experiences for young families at Theatre Royal Brighton as well as other venues including Maritime Museum Greenwich, Orleans House Gallery, Young V&A and The National Gallery. She also works as an Early Years Atelier in nurseries across Brighton and Hove, with a focus on producing art through different mediums with children aged 0 – 5 years.

Abigail said: ‘It has been wonderful to develop the work I do at the theatre with families and create something special for those with very young children who are too little to sit down and watch a full show but who still want to share a theatrical Christmas treat. I can’t wait to invite them into our playroom for some spotty fun!’

At the heart of Dot Dot Spot is playing. Children and their grownups will follow an interactive dotty trail through the theatre toward a spectacularly spotty, fully immersive playroom, where crafts, stories and fun await them. Childrens and adults will play amongst the dots and spots, listen to a charming tale about a spotty animal, and make their very own spotty sock puppet playmate to take home with them.

The perfect seasonal experience for families, Dot Dot Spot encourages children and their adults to find their own way of playing, and to create their very own festive and theatrical adventure within the walls of Theatre Royal Brighton, experimenting, exploring and – most importantly – having fun together.



Playing together is one of the key elements of the Creative Learning family programme at Theatre Royal Brighton. Jackie, Senior Creative Learning Manager, said: ‘Where better to play than a theatre, especially the beautiful and historic Theatre Royal! We are delighted to be working together again on this unique interactive treat for young children and their families this Christmas. It’s fun, it’s surprising, and it’s very spotty!’

