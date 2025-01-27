DEMON SLAYER in Concert Comes to London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be brought to life at Barbican Hall on April 1st 2025 with ‘Demon Slayer in Concert’. A spellbinding blend of animation on screen and music performed by a live band will immerse audience members in the Demon Slayer universe.

Anime, a distinctive style of animation emerging out of Japan, has evolved into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado in his quest to become a demon slayer following the death of his family and as his sister, Nezuko, turns into a demon.

His quest to avenge his family and save his sister’s humanity sees him master the art of swordsmanship as he faces demons across Japan. It’s a truly epic saga, spanning across four TV seasons, as well as a feature-length film.



Audiences will be able to relive the siblings’ unforgettable journey and their dramatic battles against powerful demons, with a live band and vocalists bringing the monumental score to life.



Showcasing the most memorable moments from the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, this concert is both a perfect introduction to the series for new viewers and an unmissable experience for long-time fans of the show.

It’s the latest anime to be brought to life at the Barbican, following theatrical productions of My Neighbour Totoro and film exhibitions exploring the medium.



Based on the manga series of the same name, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is considered one of the best anime series of the last decade, having won multiple accolades at the Cruncyroll Anime Awards and Tokyo Anime Awards.

