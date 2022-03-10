DANCE FOR UKRAINE Gala to Take Place at the London Coliseum

Former Royal Ballet stars and impresarios Ivan Putrov (Ukraine) and Alina Cojocaru (Romania) today announced 'Dance for Ukraine,' a special benefit gala at the London Coliseum to raise funds for people in need in Ukraine. Proceeds from the event will go to Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal: https://www.dec.org.uk

Produced by the dance charity Inspiration in Motion, the evening features artists from The Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and English National Ballet including Marianela Nuñez (Argentina), Mathieu Ganio (France), Federico Bonelli (Italy), Francesco Gabriele Frola (Italy), Fumi Kaneko (Japan), Isaac Hernández (Mexico), Alina Cojocaru (Romania), Natalia Osipova (Russia), Reece Clarke (UK), Katja Khaniukova (Ukraine), Emma Hawes (USA). The full line-up and repertoire will be announced in due course.

All the participating dancers have donated their services. The English National Opera has waived its rental fee for the London Coliseum. The ENO Orchestra, Chorus and friends have volunteered to support the evening musically.

Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov trained together in Kyiv as young students before studying at London's Royal Ballet School and entering The Royal Ballet, becoming amongst the youngest principal dancers throughout the Company's history. With their dance journey originating in Kyiv, both artists wanted to show their love, admiration and support for friends and family by reaching out to their colleagues to dance to show support and raise funds for the victims of this terrifying conflict.

Ivan Putrov said, 'The Gala is about taking a stand for human values. Our unity strengthens the message. Everyone's participation will help someone just like them who found themselves in dire circumstances due to violence of war. Dance, music and art move the world, not violence. Since we, the artists, possess the gift - we must use it.'

Alina Cojocaru said, 'Mere words can offer little in the face of such suffering and the loss of innocent human lives. Art, love and humanity have the power to inspire and even to heal. In this spirit we will unite on the 19th to dance and offer what help we can.'

Event Details:

Dance for Ukraine

Date: Saturday 19 March

Time: 7PM

Venue: The London Coliseum

Performers: Marianela Nuñez (Argentina - The Royal Ballet)

Mathieu Ganio (France - Paris Opera Ballet)

Federico Bonelli (Italy - The Royal Ballet)

Francesco Gabriele Frola (Italy - English National Ballet)

Fumi Kaneko (Japan - The Royal Ballet)

Isaac Hernández (Mexico - English National Ballet)

Alina Cojocaru (Romania)

Natalia Osipova (Russia - The Royal Ballet)

Reece Clarke (UK - The Royal Ballet)

Katja Khaniukova (Ukraine - English National Ballet)

Emma Hawes (USA - English National Ballet)

Musicians: The ENO Orchestra, Chorus and Friends

Conductor: Alexander Ingram

Ticket prices: £15 - £100

Website: https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/dance-for-ukraine/