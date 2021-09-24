Creative Learning Events Announced at Theatre Royal Brighton

Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Brighton runs an exciting programme of workshops, performances, talks, tours and events alongside the fabulous shows on Theatre Royal Brighton's stage.

Whether you attend workshops and events as part of a school group visit, as a family, as a young person or as an adult, these Creative Learning programmes have been created to inspire your imagination and bring out your passions for theatre and the arts.

Our new Saturdays at the Royal programme includes Skip's Family Workshops for 5 - 10 years olds and their grown-ups, Stories with Skip for 2 - 4 year olds and their grown-ups, and Skip's Saturday Club for 7 - 11 year olds. These sessions are themed and include a look around the Theatre, arts and crafts, playing, stories and drama; and if you're wondering who Skip is - he's a mischievous theatre mouse and the mascot for our Skip's Club events, look out for him when you visit the Theatre!

For schools we have a very special author's event M. G. Leonard and Sam Sedgman, award winning authors of the bestselling Adventures on Trains series, will be in conversation on stage on Wednesday 20th October to celebrate the publication of the fourth book in the series, Danger at Dead Man's Pass. There will also be a special family performance at 4.30pm.

For Teachers we have the first of our quarterly Teacher's Network events on stage on 6 October.

For adults we have our weekly Age is a Stage workshops that take place on Friday mornings. These joyfully silly physical and comedy theatre sessions are for anyone 50yrs+ who wants to break away from the everyday and have some fun on our stage. And keep a look out for our Sharing the Limelight project, a series of activities and events exploring the life and times of Theatre Royal Brighton in the 1950s and 60s seen through the eyes of audiences and staff.

We are delighted to be presenting a beautiful, tiny show for small audiences of little people and their families this Christmas. Du Iz Tak from the Tiny Pickles company will be performed in foyers and stairwells around the Theatre. This miniature world of little puppets is a charming, funny and imaginative adaptation of Carson Ellis's picture book about the cycle of life told through the language of insects!

Learn, create, perform and participate at Theatre Royal Brighton with Creative Learning!