Crazy Coqs Will Reopen on 17 May With Shows From Marisha Wallace, Ria Jones, Grace Dent, and Paul Potts

Crazy Coqs, Soho's unique live entertainment venue within the Brasserie Zédel complex, announces the re-opening of the venue on 17 May 2021 - pending further government announcements - with a full programme from 17 May - 30 June 2021, offering both live shows and simultaneous live streams for audiences who cannot make it to the venue in-person. Live-streamed shows will be confirmed in April.

The annual Joe Stilgoe + Friends (including Hadley Fraser, The Puppini Sisters, Le Gateau Chocolat), Clare Teal & Jason Robello, Paul Potts, Marisha Wallace, Ria Jones, Grace Dent, Dillie Keane, Ian Shaw and Jay Rayner all feature in this new season.

Live streams already on sale prior to the re-opening of the venues include Giles Terera in Black Matter (24 March - 1 April), Nerina Pallot (26 March), Benjamin Scheuer's Songwriter Sessions (6 April), David Soul in the Poetry & Passion of Pablo Neruda (April 21-28) and Ute Lemper's Rendezvous with Marlene (4 - 11 April).

The live shows from 17 May will be performed to a reduced capacity with a socially distanced seating plan, where the front row is at least 2m from the stage, and all tables are at least 1m apart. There will be only three performers on stage to maintain social distancing. Customers will be invited to purchase tables, rather than individual tickets, to comply with the 'reduced social bubble' government advice. Current government guidelines suggest that the venue may revert to full capacity (80 seats) from 21 June but shows will be sold at reduced capacity until guidelines confirm the end to social distancing restrictions.

For more information on what Health and Safety measures Crazy Coqs are implementing to make your visit as safe as possible, please visit the Brasserie Zédel website.

Joe Stilgoe & FRIENDS

17, 19, 20, 21 & 22 May | 7pm

18, 20 & 21 May | 9pm

Joe Stilgoe's annual pilgrimage returns to officially re-open Crazy Coqs. Each show will be a unique event of music, humour and impromptu moments with Hadley Fraser, Le Gateau Chocolat, The Puppini Sisters, Louise Dearman, Rebecca Trehearn, Adrian Cox, Guy Barker and Katie Birtill.

Miss Hope Springs: 'I'VE BEEN AROUND'

3, 4 & 5 June | 7pm

Winner of the Broadway World Best Cabaret Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Miss Hope Springs, returns with a show about her travels and travails over what must be by now (although she only admits to 39) almost a century in show business!

GRACE DENT IN HUNGRY: A STORY OF GROWING UP AND WANTING MORE

11 June | 7pm

From an early age, Grace Dent was hungry. She yearned to be something bigger, to go somewhere better.

Hungry traces her story from growing up eating beige food to becoming one of Britain's best-loved food writers. Heartfelt, witty, and joyous, Hungry shows us what we have always known to be true. Food, friends, and family are the indispensable ingredients of a life well lived.

4 June | 9pm

Following a phenomenal year releasing her stunning debut album Tomorrow, Marisha Wallace returns for this one- off intimate show showcasing hits from her album and classics from pop and soul icons.

26 June | 7pm

27 June | 3pm

28 June | 9pm

Fascinating Aida star, Dillie Keane is back and promises to be rude, moving, funny and emotional. She swears she will not sing any terrible parodies about Covid-19. She won't even mention it. Or will she?

PAUL POTTS CELEBRATES THE MUSIC OF Mario Lanza

6 June | 7pm

In celebration of what would have been Mario Lanza's 100th birthday, global superstar Paul Potts performs an exclusive one-off concert of Lanza's favourites.

Sophie-Louise Dann: MAY I HAVE A MOMENT?

29 May | 7pm

Olivier award nominee Sophie-Louise Dann celebrates the great British musical and revisits the characters that have earned her the reputation of being one of the West End's favourite leading ladies.

LA VOIX: THE RETURN OF THE UK'S FUNNIEST RED HEAD!

1 & 2 June | 7pm

2 June | 9pm

Expect side-splitting comedy, huge vocals, and mesmerising impressions of the world's biggest divas in global superstar La Voix's new hilarious show.

CLARE TEAL & JASON REBELLO

24 June | 7pm & 9pm

Returning following her two acclaimed and sold out 2020 shows, we welcome the outstanding vocal delights of BBC broadcaster, Clare Teal, accompanied by British Jazz Awards 2017 Best Pianist Winner, Jason Rebello.

Ria Jones: AS IF WE NEVER SAID GOODBYE

25 June | 7pm

Join Ria Jones up close and personal for an evening of song, laughter and stories from her career that spans over 39 years. Expect a celebration of musical theatre and power ballads.

Barb Jungr: FORGETFUL HEART - DYLAN AND COHEN AND LOVE

17, 18 & 19 June | 7pm

One of the greatest interpreters of Dylan's songs, Barb Jungr returns with a brand-new collection, "Forgetful Heart", with love songs by Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

Ian Shaw: IN A ROOM WITH YOU

20 June | 3pm & 7pm

In this show, devised exclusively for Crazy Coqs and these times, Ian Shaw explores, love, friendship, laughter and sometimes tears through Mitchell, Cohen, Elton and Bernie and some exciting new writers.

Leading from the piano, The Voice UK 2020 semi-finalist, Andrew Bateup makes his Crazy Coqs debut with swing, jazz, and pop classics. Join award-winning Hamilton star Sifiso Mazibuko and Associate Musical Director of Hamilton, Chris Hatt, for a celebration of Broadway and West End favourites. Stefan Bednarczyk returns with a show devoted to the great Yorkshire chansonnier Jake Thackray. Accompanied by Henry Thomas on bass and Peter Billington on piano, Zeeteah Massiah brings an intimate and tender jazz-themed evening. Steinway Artist, singer and one half of The Piano Brothers duo, Dominic Ferris, brings stories and songs of his musical influences for a morale-boosting show. Little Old Complicated Me sees Terence Blacker introducing new songs along with much-loved favourites from his back catalogue for a night of joyous entertainment. The prizewinning British soprano and pianist, Katerina Mina, launches her one-woman show at Crazy Coqs with a selection of popular operatic arias. Multi-genre violinist and vocalist, Lizzie Ball brings her eclectic Grappelli-esque style for an evening of swinging tunes. Trudy Kerr is joined by her daughter Ruby Gascogne to showcase the music and relationship of Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

Following numerous sell-out performances with her Ella Fitzgerald show, Olivier Award nominated actress and award-winning cabaret artist, Alison Jiear returns for an eclectic evening of cabaret. Steph Parry tells the story behind 'the girl who ran down the road' through musical theatre, comedy, and understudy stories. Olivier award-winning West End leading lady, Cassidy Janson, brings an evening of her favourite tunes unplugged - ranging from Carole King to Lady Gaga to her own originals. After spending a year happily stranded in Barbados, Melinda Hughes returns to recount her stories tantalisingly wrapped in stand-up comedy and song. The Queen of Cabaret, Eve Ferret returns with her life enhancing mix of original songs, stories, and completely unexpected choice of material. Award-winning cabaret messiah Andrew Pepper is back to unleash his all new, hilarious, and heart-warming, musical comedy show. Phantom of the Opera's Carlotta, Lara Martins, takes a journey through her life on stage in her show Prima Donna Remixed.

Expect impossible magic with the most ordinary of items as renowned magician, Ben Hart, manipulates nature, your minds, and the very fabric of reality in his show of close-up magic.

Taking audiences by storm month after month, our residencies return with cabaret, jazz, musical theatre, and comedy. Restaurant critic, Jay Rayner, undoubtedly the best jazz pianist in Britain of all the judges on MasterChef, leads an ensemble of top-flight musicians through a compelling and vivid night of the very best of song-writing and jazz. The Black Cat Presents returns every Saturday with exclusive full-length performances from esteemed members of the Salon des Artistes - expect Roulston & Young, Carol Cates, Marcel Lucont, Dusty Limits and Lili La Scala. The Crazy Coqs Presents returns with its first themed show of the season, An Evening with Shona White, performed by stars of the West End, and presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty. Supremely entertaining is the comedic cabaret by the Troubadours of the Twitter age, Bounder & Cad. France's finest flaneur Marcel Lucont continues Cabaret Fantastique, following sell-out seasons since 2018.