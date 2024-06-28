Construction Begins Next Week on The RSC's Holloway Garden Theatre; Cast Set For AS YOU LIKE IT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Work on the construction of the RSC’s outdoor theatre, The Holloway Garden Theatre will commence on Monday 1 July. Located in Stratford-upon-Avon in the Swan Gardens on the banks of the River Avon, the theatre will play host to a number of productions over the summer months, including daytime performances of a new 80 minute staging of Shakespeare’s As You Like It (18 July – 1 September); The Two Gentlemen of Verona (22-24 August) presented by the RSC’s young Next Generation Act young company of actors aged 13-18; and free weekend Open Stage community productions and events (20 July – 1 September).

The Holloway Garden Theatre makes a welcome return to Stratford, after first being seen in 2021 when it was used for outdoor performances of The Comedy of Errors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC Co-Artistic Directors, said, “We are delighted to be bringing back the hugely popular Holloway Garden Theatre to Stratford. We are very grateful for the support of Charles Holloway OBE, and look forward to building on the success of its sell-out summer season in 2021. Brendan O’Hea’s production of As You Like It is just the thing for those looking for compact Shakespeare. Running at 80 minutes and with performances at 2pm and 5pm, it’s ideal for families and for daytime visitors to the town. And what better way to enjoy Shakespeare during the summer than in the open air by the River Avon?

“We can’t wait to see what our talented young acting company do with The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and, if you fancy some free theatre at weekends, our Open Stage community productions are just the ticket. If you’ve not seen a show at the RSC before then The Holloway Garden Theatre might well be the perfect introduction to what we do here.”

As work on the theatre begins, casting is announced for director Brendan O’Hea’s production of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, As You Like It which will run in the theatre 18 July - 1 September. The 80-minute daytime production is likely to appeal to those both new to Shakespeare as well as those already familiar with the story. Performances will take place at 2pm or 5pm, and on some days at both times. A full performance schedule can be seen here.

Luke Brady and Letty Thomas make their RSC debuts as the sparring lovers, Orlando and Rosalind. They are joined by Ned Derrington (Oliver/Corin); Peter Dukes (Charles the Wrestler/Duke Senior); Trevor Fox (Jaques/William); Natasha Magigi (Phoebe/Amiens); Chris Nayak (Silvius/Duke Frederick); Christina Tedders (Celia); Susannah Van Den Berg (Audrey/Le Beau); Rachel Winters (Understudy); and Duncan Wisbey (Touchstone/Adam). Full bios can be seen here

Brendan O’Hea is a director, actor and writer. His extensive work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes: as director, The Comedy of Errors, Pericles and Twelfth Night; and, as actor, The Tempest, Cymbeline and Measure for Measure. He also appeared alongside Judi Dench in Gregory Doran’s RSC productions of The Merry Wives of Windsor and All’s Well That Ends Well. Film roles include Quantum of Solace and Mrs Brown.

Talking about As You Like It, Brendan O’Hea said, “I’ve always adored As You Like It. Not only is it peppered with eccentrics, it contains a wrestling match and more music than any other Shakespeare play. But above all it’s a celebration: Shakespeare sets off a confetti canon of love in all its different forms.”

Joining Brendan O’Hea (Director) on the creative team are: Liam Bunster (Set and Costume Designer); Catherine Jayes (Composer); Jonathan Ruddick (Sound Designer); Siân Williams (Movement Director); Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown (Fight Directors); and Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Martin Poile CDG (Casting Directors).

The Holloway Garden Theatre will also host a production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona 22-24 August. Twenty-five members of the RSC’s Next Generation Act young company will perform a new re-interpretation of the play for audiences of all ages, directed by Paul Ainsworth. Aged between 13-18, young company members are made up of students from 12 cities and towns across England including Birmingham, Blackpool, Bradford, Cumbria, Hastings, Hull, Kent, Leicester, Northampton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Sudbury, and York.

And on weekends between Saturday 20 July – Sunday 1 September, The Holloway Garden Theatre will be the brand-new home of free performances by community and youth groups. The Open Stage programme brings together a wide range of student, community and semi-professional productions, performances and workshops.

