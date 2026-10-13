Connor Burns Brings FLOW to Leicester Square Theatre

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After yet another record breaking Edinburgh Festival Fringe, award winning Scottish comedian Connor Burns will embark on a national tour with his brand-new stand-up show FLOW.

Connor's fifth solo show sees him return with a new hour of stand up combining intelligent, razor sharp observations with the Scottish wit that has made him one of the fastest rising names in live comedy. Belying his signature Scottish-level of cynicism, Connor's warm and relatable style has earned him a massively loyal following, both on stage and online.

The tour comes hot on the heels of the extraordinary ticket demand for Connor's Edinburgh Festival Fringe performances. His 26 shows at Just The Tonic's 300 seat Nucleus venue PLUS his 3 extra shows at the Edinburgh Playhouse (at 3000 capacity, the UK's largest purpose built theatre) were sold out before the Fringe opened, more than 17,000 seats all in all.

And his previous smash hit show GALLUS sold out five performances at Glasgow's King's Theatre, breaking box office records, on top of over 12,000 tickets in Edinburgh alone across the Fringe and encore performances. And his show before that, Vertigo sold more than 10,000 tickets during its Edinburgh run and subsequent tour.

This is made all the more remarkable as he has achieved this level of success through word-of-mouth and a massive social media presence with no UK television exposure - no panel shows, no stand-up showcases.

Connor has established himself as one of the most in demand live comedians working today, touring throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. He has also enjoyed two successful Off Broadway runs in New York as part of the prestigious Fringe Encore Series at the New York Comedy Festival.

Winner of the 2025 Forth Fringe Award, Connor has built his career entirely through live performance and word of mouth. He has amassed hundreds of millions of views across social media, recorded a set for Just For Laughs and filmed two hour long stand up specials. His debut special, Vertigo, was released worldwide in 2025 by comedy platform 800 Pound Gorilla who have just announced that on 3rd August 2026, they are releasing GALLUS, filmed during his record-breaking Glasgow International Comedy Festival run at the King's Theatre.

FLOW continues Connor's run of acclaimed stand up, showcasing the sharp writing, quick thinking and effortless delivery that have made him one of live comedy's standout budding superstars.

Connor Burns brings FLOW to Leicester Square Theatre, London on 16th October 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 16 Hrs 08 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Leicester Square Theatre Recent Articles Ed Night to Launch REMAINS Tour Across UK, Ireland, and Europe in 2027

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming