Connor Burns Brings FLOW to Leicester Square Theatre
The Scottish comedian's national tour follows sold-out Fringe runs and previous hit shows GALLUS and VERTIGO.
After yet another record breaking Edinburgh Festival Fringe, award winning Scottish comedian Connor Burns will embark on a national tour with his brand-new stand-up show FLOW.
Connor's fifth solo show sees him return with a new hour of stand up combining intelligent, razor sharp observations with the Scottish wit that has made him one of the fastest rising names in live comedy. Belying his signature Scottish-level of cynicism, Connor's warm and relatable style has earned him a massively loyal following, both on stage and online.
The tour comes hot on the heels of the extraordinary ticket demand for Connor's Edinburgh Festival Fringe performances. His 26 shows at Just The Tonic's 300 seat Nucleus venue PLUS his 3 extra shows at the Edinburgh Playhouse (at 3000 capacity, the UK's largest purpose built theatre) were sold out before the Fringe opened, more than 17,000 seats all in all.
And his previous smash hit show GALLUS sold out five performances at Glasgow's King's Theatre, breaking box office records, on top of over 12,000 tickets in Edinburgh alone across the Fringe and encore performances. And his show before that, Vertigo sold more than 10,000 tickets during its Edinburgh run and subsequent tour.
This is made all the more remarkable as he has achieved this level of success through word-of-mouth and a massive social media presence with no UK television exposure - no panel shows, no stand-up showcases.
Connor has established himself as one of the most in demand live comedians working today, touring throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. He has also enjoyed two successful Off Broadway runs in New York as part of the prestigious Fringe Encore Series at the New York Comedy Festival.
Winner of the 2025 Forth Fringe Award, Connor has built his career entirely through live performance and word of mouth. He has amassed hundreds of millions of views across social media, recorded a set for Just For Laughs and filmed two hour long stand up specials. His debut special, Vertigo, was released worldwide in 2025 by comedy platform 800 Pound Gorilla who have just announced that on 3rd August 2026, they are releasing GALLUS, filmed during his record-breaking Glasgow International Comedy Festival run at the King's Theatre.
FLOW continues Connor's run of acclaimed stand up, showcasing the sharp writing, quick thinking and effortless delivery that have made him one of live comedy's standout budding superstars.
Connor Burns brings FLOW to Leicester Square Theatre, London on 16th October 2026.
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