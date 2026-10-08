Ed Night to Launch REMAINS Tour Across UK, Ireland, and Europe in 2027

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ed Night is back with his brand-new stand-up tour 'Remains'. The two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and writer for Saturday Night Live UK's 'Weekend Update' will take his latest hour out for 11 dates across the UK, Ireland & Europe next year, from Wednesday 10th March ? Thursday 29th April 2027, including a big London show at Leicester Square Theatre (18th March).

You greet, you part. You sleep, you wake up achier than yesterday. You break something, you heal it, you break something else. You move away, you move back to find your favourite places are all gone. You try something new, you fail. You get what you thought you wanted and it comes with a hole in your chest. You look after someone, they die, someone else gets sick, you look after them, they die, it starts again. You see a child run into a lamppost, you laugh and sneeze up blood. You meet God and he asks you for a fiver.

Prepare to have your ribs tickled to the max by material about all sorts of different topics and subjects, from the man who believes he'll die if he ever slows down.

On his new show, Night said: “I feel a great sense of peace knowing that I'm going to be back on the road again soon. There's truly nothing I love more than whisking myself off to the nooks and crannies of the planet and stepping out onto the stage of some new comedy club, or black box theatre, or beautiful old creaky-boarded proscenium-arched pile to do stand up. Some of us are just born itchy I guess. It's a curse, really.”

ABOUT ED NIGHT:

Ed Night is a multi-award nominated and critically acclaimed standup comedian, actor, and writer.

Known for his sardonic, intelligent, effortlessly funny and gag packed comedy, he's been nominated twice for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and his online sketches have garnered tens of millions of views across socials, as well as receiving a nomination for the Chortle Awards 2024 and featuring on BBC Radio 4, Channel 4 and Comedy Central. He is currently a writer on Saturday Night Live UK. His debut comedy special Hour Long Clip, was released by 800 Pound Gorilla Media in 2026.

In 2024 he made his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe, his first since 2019, with his show The Plunge. The show was a runaway success, receiving critical acclaim as one of the best reviewed shows of the festival, as well being listed by Rolling Stone as one of The 12 Stand Out Shows of Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and receiving a nomination for the Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2025. He took the show on a national UK tour in 2025, which took in a sold-out run at London's Soho Theatre and the Albany Theatre in London, and was listed by the i Paper, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph as the best comedy to see in 2025.

His 2025 show Your Old Mucker was nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show, and was a critical and sellout success, receiving praise from The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian and placing Ed in an elite club of acts to have been nominated for both Best Newcomer and Best Show at the Edinburgh Fringe. The show transferred to a sellout run at Soho Theatre, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. In 2026 he returned with another critically acclaimed show We'll Be Alright, Darling.

In 2017 his debut hour at the Edinburgh Fringe, Anthem For Doomed Youth, saw him become one of the youngest ever nominees for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, and netted him a position as the co-host of BBC Radio 1's first piece of comedy commissioning for ten years. That same year he was nominated for the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year award. His 2018 sophomore show, An Aesthetic, sold out its entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe and he performed the show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2019, where he also featured in their prestigious opening night gala on ABC. His follow-up show, Jokes of Love and Hate, received widespread critical acclaim and was awarded pick of the Edinburgh Fringe by critics from both The Times and The Scotsman.

In 2024, Ed completed his debut tour, Rise and Smile, which began in his hometown of Streatham and ended in Copenhagen and Belfast.

His writing has been featured on shows such as Saturday Night Live UK, Unacceptable, The Last Leg, The Mash Report, 8 out of 10 Cats, The News Quiz, Mock the Week, and Comedy Central's Roast Battle, on which he also appeared. He's lent his skills as an actor to many strange and intense characters in some of the country's most popular comedy shows, playing The Pot Hole Man in BBC Three's Broadcast Award-winning Zen Motoring, White Luther in Channel 4's Complaints Department, and recurring character Karl Fink in BBC Radio 4's Icklewick FM, as well as starring alongside acting royalty Helena Bonham-Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega for ITVX.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 10th March 2027 — Leeds, City Varieties — 01132 430 808

Thursday 18th March 2027 — London, Leicester Square Theatre — 02077 342 222

Tuesday 23rd March 2027 — Bristol, Redgrave Theatre — 01173 157 800

Thursday 1st April 2027 — Brighton, Dome Studio Theatre — 01273 709 709

Sunday 4th April 2027 — Newcastle, The Stand — 01913 009 700 (4 p.m. show)

Sunday 11th April 2027 — Glasgow, Oran Mor — 01413 576 200 (Glasgow Comedy Festival)

Wednesday 14th April 2027 — Amsterdam, Toomler — +31 (0)2 06 70 74 00

Thursday 15th April 2027 — Rotterdam, Club Haug — +31 (0)6 21 86 74 24

Tuesday 20th April 2027 — Brussels, Ritcs Café — +32 2 507 14 11

Saturday 24th April 2027 — Salford, The Lowry — 01618 762 000

Thursday 29th April 2027 — Dublin, Sugar Club — +353 (1) 678 7188

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Leicester Square Theatre Recent Articles Lee Peart to Launch Debut UK Stand-Up Tour

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming