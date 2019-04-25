Clean Break Announce Playwrights Featuring In Its Metheun Drama Rebel Voices Anthology

Over 40 years, Clean Break has commissioned some of the most progressive and brilliant women writers to write ground-breaking plays, alongside developing the writing skills of the women it works with in its London studios and in prisons. As part of the company's 40th Anniversary year, Methuen Drama publishes a collection of monologues from this canon.

Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women celebrates the opportunities inherent when women represent themselves. Offering performers a diverse set of monologues reflecting a range of characters in age, ethnicity and lived experience, the material is drawn from a mix of published and unpublished works.

The anthology represents Clean Break's past, present and future: with pieces from its early history by writers including co-founder Jacqueline Holborough; through the 80s, 90s and 00s including leading playwrights such as Bryony Lavery, Winsome Pinnock and Lucy Kirkwood; to its most current writers including Alice Birch and Natasha Marshall. It is edited by Clean Break's Joint Artistic Director Róisín McBrinn and writer/producer/dramaturg Lauren Mooney, with an introduction by Lucy Perman MBE (Clean Break, Executive Director from 1997 - 2018).

To mark the release of the anthology, Clean Break hosts an evening of readings at The Donmar Warehouse on Sunday 12 May, performed by a cast including Daisy Bartle, Jackie Clune, Jacqueline Holborough, Michelle Greenidge, Jennifer Joseph, Martina Laird, Ann Mitchell, Danusia Samai, Unique Spencer, Lia Williams and Susan Wokoma.

Indira Varma, Actor: 'I fumed and laughed and cried. A rich, varied and timely anthology of monologues for Everywoman. Clean Break is giving actors of ALL ages, ethnicities and backgrounds an opportunity to shine.'



Zawe Ashton, Actor and Clean Break Patron: 'Clean Break has an archive of incredible monologues for women; women whose voices aren't often heard and whose experience is rarely given this level of complexity and humanity... A special resource that I wish had been around when I was at drama school.'



Kathy Burke, Theatre Director: 'Rebel Voices is a compelling anthology and a unique insight into a brilliant, ground-breaking theatre company.'

Excerpts of plays included in Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women:



Little on the inside by Alice Birch

[BLANK] by Alice Birch

Black Crows by Linda Brogan

Jadan by Danni Brown

Joanne by Deborah Bruce

Didn't Die by Annie Caulfield

Thick as Thieves by Katherine Chandler

Spent by Katherine Chandler

Apache Tears by Lin Coghlan

Head-Rot Holiday by Sarah Daniels

Trainers by Raina Dunne AKA Titch

Fingertips by Suhayla El-Bushra

Pests by Vivienne Franzmann

Sounds like an Insult by Vivienne Franzmann

Blis-ta by Sonya Hale

Daddycation by Katie Hims

The Garden Girls by Jacqueline Holborough

Killers by Jacqueline Holborough

FKA Queens by Theresa Ikoko

Firm by Daisy King

it felt empty when the heart went at first but it is alright now by Lucy Kirkwood

Wicked by Bryony Lavery

That Almost Unnameable Lust by Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Typical Girls by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm

Amazing Amy by Laura Lomas

Inside a Cloud by Sabrina Mahfouz

A Bitch like Me by Natasha Marshall

Fatal Light by Chloë Moss

This Wide Night by Chloë Moss

Amongst the Reeds by Chinonyerem Odimba

Te Awa I Tahuti (The River that Ran Away) by Rena Owen

Mules by Winsome Pinnock

Taken by Winsome Pinnock

Yard Gal by Rebecca Prichard

Joanne by Ursula Rani Sarma

Red by Anna Reynolds

House by Somalia Seaton

Mercy Fine by Shelley Silas

21.23.6.15 by Sandrine Uwayo

And I and Silence by Naomi Wallace

Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women is available to purchase from 2 May 2019, from

https://www.bloomsbury.com/rebel-voices-monologues-for-women-by-women-9781350097506/

RRP £12.99

Tickets: £32 (includes a copy of Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women: Celebrating 40 Years of Clean Break Theatre Company, RRP £12.99)

Box office: 020 3282 3808

www.donmarwarehouse.com/production/7311/rebel-voices/





