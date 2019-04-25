Clean Break Announce Playwrights Featuring In Its Metheun Drama Rebel Voices Anthology
Over 40 years, Clean Break has commissioned some of the most progressive and brilliant women writers to write ground-breaking plays, alongside developing the writing skills of the women it works with in its London studios and in prisons. As part of the company's 40th Anniversary year, Methuen Drama publishes a collection of monologues from this canon.
Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women celebrates the opportunities inherent when women represent themselves. Offering performers a diverse set of monologues reflecting a range of characters in age, ethnicity and lived experience, the material is drawn from a mix of published and unpublished works.
The anthology represents Clean Break's past, present and future: with pieces from its early history by writers including co-founder Jacqueline Holborough; through the 80s, 90s and 00s including leading playwrights such as Bryony Lavery, Winsome Pinnock and Lucy Kirkwood; to its most current writers including Alice Birch and Natasha Marshall. It is edited by Clean Break's Joint Artistic Director Róisín McBrinn and writer/producer/dramaturg Lauren Mooney, with an introduction by Lucy Perman MBE (Clean Break, Executive Director from 1997 - 2018).
To mark the release of the anthology, Clean Break hosts an evening of readings at The Donmar Warehouse on Sunday 12 May, performed by a cast including Daisy Bartle, Jackie Clune, Jacqueline Holborough, Michelle Greenidge, Jennifer Joseph, Martina Laird, Ann Mitchell, Danusia Samai, Unique Spencer, Lia Williams and Susan Wokoma.
Indira Varma, Actor: 'I fumed and laughed and cried. A rich, varied and timely anthology of monologues for Everywoman. Clean Break is giving actors of ALL ages, ethnicities and backgrounds an opportunity to shine.'
Zawe Ashton, Actor and Clean Break Patron: 'Clean Break has an archive of incredible monologues for women; women whose voices aren't often heard and whose experience is rarely given this level of complexity and humanity... A special resource that I wish had been around when I was at drama school.'
Kathy Burke, Theatre Director: 'Rebel Voices is a compelling anthology and a unique insight into a brilliant, ground-breaking theatre company.'
Excerpts of plays included in Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women:
Little on the inside by Alice Birch
[BLANK] by Alice Birch
Black Crows by Linda Brogan
Jadan by Danni Brown
Joanne by Deborah Bruce
Didn't Die by Annie Caulfield
Thick as Thieves by Katherine Chandler
Spent by Katherine Chandler
Apache Tears by Lin Coghlan
Head-Rot Holiday by Sarah Daniels
Trainers by Raina Dunne AKA Titch
Fingertips by Suhayla El-Bushra
Pests by Vivienne Franzmann
Sounds like an Insult by Vivienne Franzmann
Blis-ta by Sonya Hale
Daddycation by Katie Hims
The Garden Girls by Jacqueline Holborough
Killers by Jacqueline Holborough
FKA Queens by Theresa Ikoko
Firm by Daisy King
it felt empty when the heart went at first but it is alright now by Lucy Kirkwood
Wicked by Bryony Lavery
That Almost Unnameable Lust by Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Typical Girls by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm
Amazing Amy by Laura Lomas
Inside a Cloud by Sabrina Mahfouz
A Bitch like Me by Natasha Marshall
Fatal Light by Chloë Moss
This Wide Night by Chloë Moss
Amongst the Reeds by Chinonyerem Odimba
Te Awa I Tahuti (The River that Ran Away) by Rena Owen
Mules by Winsome Pinnock
Taken by Winsome Pinnock
Yard Gal by Rebecca Prichard
Joanne by Ursula Rani Sarma
Red by Anna Reynolds
House by Somalia Seaton
Mercy Fine by Shelley Silas
21.23.6.15 by Sandrine Uwayo
And I and Silence by Naomi Wallace
Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women is available to purchase from 2 May 2019, from
https://www.bloomsbury.com/rebel-voices-monologues-for-women-by-women-9781350097506/
RRP £12.99
Tickets: £32 (includes a copy of Rebel Voices: Monologues for Women by Women: Celebrating 40 Years of Clean Break Theatre Company, RRP £12.99)
Box office: 020 3282 3808
www.donmarwarehouse.com/production/7311/rebel-voices/