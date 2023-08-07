Chris McCausland Will Make Parr Hall Debut in 2024

One of the UK's fastest rising comedians and TV personalities will be returning to Warrington in 2024.

Following his recent sell-out tour, including two performances at Pyramid, Chris McCausland will be back on the road next year with his new show, Yonks!

That includes a date at Parr Hall on 31 October, 2024, and tickets are on sale now.

The new show will touch upon Chris's new status as an 'overnight success' – even though he's been doing stand-up for 'bloody yonks'.

Chris has actually been a comic now for two decades and is a regular face on British television.

He is an established favourite on flagship comedy shows such as Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie to You?, QI and The Last Leg.

And he has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut on The Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert hall.

Elsewhere, Chris has featured on celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless and Mastermind – where he won with his chosen specialist subject of Pearl Jam.

More recently, the 46-year-old, who is blind, starred in his own travel series on Channel 4, Wonders of the World I Can't See, where he visited the world's most stunning places and brought celebrity pals along to describe them to him.

He was also part of Channel 4's hit new reality series, Scared of the Dark where he spent 180 hours living and completing tasks in complete darkness.

His last tour was a mammoth 140+ date sell-out, with his final show at Shepherd's Bush Empire filmed for a Channel 4 special.

This new tour, Yonks!, promises to be even bigger so grab your tickets while you can.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Pyramid and Parr Hall, said: “We can't wait to welcome back Chris McCausland to Warrington. Last year, the announcement of his first Pyramid show saw such demand that he ended up doing two performances for us in one night – and they both sold out.

“It was a fantastic night and, since then, Chris has been all over our screens with some great TV. There is a lot of excitement around his upcoming tour so we can't wait for him to make his well-deserved Parr Hall debut.”

Chris McCausland's Yonks! comes to Parr Hall on Thursday, 31 October, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit Click Here