Children's Auditions Announced For NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL In Wolverhampton And UK Tour

Following two successful years in 2017 and 2018, the producers of the smash-hit NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL are delighted to announce auditions for 'St Bernadette's school' in Wolverhampton!

The 2019 tour of NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL will open at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on 29 October 2019 and the producers today announce auditions for St Bernadette's school where local children will have a chance to star in the critically acclaimed show in roles such as the Star, Angel, Gabriel, Shepherd and many more.

Auditions will be held in Wolverhampton on the 25 and 26 May (half-term week), with recalls on the 6 and 7 June.

Rehearsals will be taking place in Wolverhampton from 23 September 2019. Performances will then begin in Wolverhampton on 29 October 2019 followed by a UK tour ending in London on 29 December 2019.

All children auditioning must be confident singers, dancers and performers due to the demands of the role, and they must also be:

Living in the Midlands area.

Aged between 9-11 by 1 September 2019.

Approximately no taller than 4ft 5 inches (135cm).

Naturally confident, characterful, outgoing and keen performers.

Available for all of the rehearsal and performance dates across the whole tour (full tour dates listed below).

To audition, children must apply with Children's Casting Directors, Keston & Keston at www.kestonandkestoncasting.com and not through the Grand Theatre directly.

The closing date for applications is Thursday 16 May. Successful applicants will be contacted by Keston & Keston directly with details of where the auditions are taking place.

For more information about casting for the show, visit www.nativitythemusical.com/childrens-casting.

Debbie Isitt, Creator and Director of Nativity! said: "The Midlands has so many talented children and every year I am so thrilled with the turn out at auditions. I'm absolutely delighted that we are holding auditions in Wolverhampton and I can't wait to see what the children of this city and from all over the Midlands have to offer. NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL is so full of joy and we can't wait to create another magical, family stage show for a third year'.

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette's School they've decided to mount a musical version! Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone's Christmas wish come true. Featuring all your favourite sing-a-long songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment. NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family.

Tickets for NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 29 October - 2 November are on sale now from the Grand Theatre Box Office in person, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





