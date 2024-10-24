Chickenshed Welcomes Teatro delle Albe for International Theatre Collaboration on Aristophanes' Peace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chickenshed has announced a unique international theatre collaboration next week, from 28 October to 1 November 2024. The company will be hosting the founders and Artistic Directors of Teatro delle Albe from Ravenna, Italy-Marco Martinelli and Ermanna Montanari. These renowned theatre-makers will lead a series of workshops with students from Chickenshed's Foundation Degree in Inclusive Performance, as well as BA Humanities students from the UK and Italy, including participants from UCL, the University of Parma, and the Bristol Institute for Greece, Rome and the Classical Tradition (IGRCT).

The workshop will focus on Peace, a timeless comedy by ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes, written in 421 BCE. Despite its origins over two millennia ago, Peace remains strikingly relevant today. The play was first produced just before the signing of a peace treaty between Athens and Sparta, symbolizing hope and renewal after years of war-messages that still resonate in our current times.

Marco Martinelli and Ermanna Montanari, celebrated internationally for their groundbreaking community-based theatre work, will bring their vast experience to this project. Marco's innovative 'non-school' method encourages young performers to reimagine classical works like Peace, injecting new energy into these ancient texts. The collaboration will culminate in a demonstration performance at Chickenshed on 1 November at 6pm.

This special event is open to the public, offering a rare opportunity to witness this exciting fusion of cultures and perspectives through the lens of Aristophanes' work. The performance is free, and tickets can be booked online.

For more information and to book your free tickets, please visit: https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/events/aristophanes

