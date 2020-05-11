Chichester Festival Theatre Remains Hopeful About Re-Opening This Year

West Sussex County Times has reported that the Chichester Festival Theatre, which has had to pull the shows from its summer season due to the health crisis, remains hopeful that they will be able to bring performances to the stage this year.

Check out the full story HERE.

Artistic Director Daniel Evans and executive director Kathy Bourne shared:

"We are devastated, but at the same time we had no option. The safety of our audiences and staff and performers comes first, and all the indications are the social distancing is going to be with us for a little while yet.

"But the minute we are allowed to reopen, we will. We will be thinking outside the box and we will be doing something, whether it be concerts or cabaret or comedy. But for now we just felt that we had to."

They are potentially planning on opening for smaller gatherings, if smaller crowds of people are allowed to come together sooner than large audiences.

Daniel shared: "But the moment we can open and know that we are safe, we will."

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You