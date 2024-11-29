Charles Court Opera Returns to Wilton's With THE MAGIC FLUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Charles Court Opera will make a return to Wilton’s with their take on Mozart’s popular comic masterpiece, The Magic Flute, after their success with The Barber of Seville.

Set in the heart of the mysterious jungle, join intrepid explorer Tamino as he embarks on a journey filled with fantastical, magical creatures, where nothing is as it seems. Sung in a refreshing translation by John Savournin (book) and David Eaton (lyrics), this utterly beautiful production, filled with enchanting puppetry, magic and witty surprises, promises to be an absolute treat for opera lovers and newcomers of all ages.

Featuring some of the UK's finest young singers including Alison Langer as Pamina, Matthew Kellett as Papageno and Hannah Sawle as the Queen of the Night, with sumptuous original designs by Simon Bejer, this revival of their 2016 production is one of the company’s most loved stagings.

John Savournin – artistic director of Charles Court Opera says, "I'm so delighted to be bringing our magical production of The Magic Flute to Wilton's Music Hall - one of the most magical venues in London - in order to celebrate CCO's 20th anniversary. How time has flown since our very first production, and how we've grown. I can't wait to share the celebrations with our loving audience."

Comments