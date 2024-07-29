Chantelle Morgan to Play Snow White in St Helens Theatre Royal's Christmas Panto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hi ho hi ho, it's off to panto for Chantelle Morgan who will take the title role in St Helens Theatre Royal's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Christmas.

Welsh Valleys girl Chantelle said she was ‘extremely excited' to be chosen to join the unmissable panto's starry cast after open auditions were held at the theatre.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is due to run between Saturday 30 November and Sunday 12 January 2025.

Earlier this month Regal Entertainments Ltd, which stages the hugely popular seasonal shows, put out an appeal for talented ‘triple threat' performers to appear alongside singing legend Maureen Nolan, Corrie's Emrhys Cooper and panto royalty Leanne Campbell.

More than 150 hopefuls responded to the call out, of which 50 were given face-to-face auditions where they showcased their singing, dancing and acting skills, with Chantelle chosen after deliberation by the audition panel.

Chantelle trained in Musical Theatre at The Urdang and Emil Dale Academy and has been very fortunate to share the stage with some very well-known artists including Welsh star Luke Evans on BBC's Luke Evans Show Time.

Other credits include Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023), Maid Marion in Robin Hood (2022), Cinderella (2021), Kylar in Bring It On: The Musical (2021), Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act (2018), and performing alongside Gareth Malone at the opening of Soho House.

In addition to Maureen Nolan, Emrhys Cooper and Leanne Campbell – who are set to play the Wicked Queen, Prince Fredrick and a digital Magic Mirror respectively, Chantelle will also appear alongside St Helens favourites Lewis Devine as Muddles and Richard Aucott as Nurse Nelly.

Meanwhile the Seven Dwarfs will be voiced by Johnny Vegas, Joel Ross, Pete Price, Philip Regan (Queen of Scotty Road), Craig Phillips, Louis Emerick and John May.

Regal Entertainments Ltd has been bringing top quality and star-studded productions to the North-West for more than 20 years. It is run by the theatrical powerhouse mother and daughter duo of Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan who produce top quality drama, comedy and panto productions which continue to break box office records.

It produces four pantomimes – at Easter, Christmas and in the February and October half-terms, with tens of thousands of theatregoers enjoying the fantastic family-friendly fun each year.

Panto director and St Helens Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: “We're delighted to welcome Chantelle to the Regal family. She emerged as the fairest of them all during a day of exceptional face-to-face auditions from over 50 budding hopefuls. All of the performers lit up St Helens' historic Theatre Royal stage.

“After careful deliberation from the audition panel, Chantelle's princess-like qualities shone through, and her beautiful singing and acting talents are undeniable.

“We know the whole of St Helens and the Liverpool City Region will welcome Chantelle to pantoland this Christmas. We can't wait to dive into the fairytale and make your festive dreams come true!”

Chantelle Morgan adds: “I feel very lucky and grateful to have been cast as Snow White herself in this year's Christmas pantomime.

“From the moment I walked into St Helens Theatre Royal, and auditioned on their beautiful stage, something just felt right, and I felt very much at home with the warm welcome I had.

“I'm extremely excited to step into the role of Snow White, sharing the stage with some very well-known people in the industry.”

