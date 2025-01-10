Certain Blacks Will Host Afro Futures Festival in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This March, East London’s Rich Mix will host Afro Futures, the latest edition of Certain Blacks’ annual indoor festival. Afro Futures is presented in the context of recent political unrest. The programme reflects on the multiple ways diverse culture has contributed to the British identity and on what it means to be British today.

Featuring dance, theatre, cabaret, music and spoken word, Afro Futures presents work developed within a changing cultural climate and gathers an artist line-up highlighting different backgrounds and disciplines.

Afro Futures marks a milestone for Certain Blacks, aligning with the company’s 10th anniversary. Music comes courtesy of Sean Khan & The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble, with special guests, exploring the traditional alongside the new in a cross-cultural retake of modern folk music. Taking place on Thursday 6 March and launching the festival, The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble pay tribute to the 1970s folk revival through a vibrant jazz lens. Sean Khan, who founded and developed this ongoing project delivers dynamic saxophone accompanied by Pentangle’s legendary lead singer Jacqui McShee and renowned singer/guitarist Rosie Frater-Taylor, Sean Khan & The Modern Jazz and Folk Ensemble offer a blend of tradition and innovation. Their eponymous album on Acid Jazz Records has been critically acclaimed and their show at Ronnie Scott’s was a sell-out.

On Friday 7 March, cabaret is served when The Brownie Club meet The Cocoa Butter Club, shining a spotlight on Black and Brown talent as they join forces to entertain, inform and showcase their impressive rosters of artists. A fusion of late-night entertainment celebrating performers of colour, The Brownie Club have made their name by challenging preconceived notions of brown bodies through drag, dance, circus and their sultry style of performance while The Cocoa Butter Club deliver their signature style of empowerment via burlesque, spoken word, fire-breathing, and voguing. With a soundtrack including DJ sets, drag artist, Bollywood dancer and award-winning performer Bolly-Illusion represents The Brownie Club as host while Sadie Sinner the Songbird does the honours for the Cocoa Butter Club. Full line-up to be announced.

Best Friends by Crying in the Wilderness Productions balances humour and sensitivity in poignant new theatre delving into the subject of friendship and assisted death, a highly relevant topic in this timely new work. Taking place on Saturday March 8 at 7.30pm, the story follows two friends spending their last 24 hours together and unearthing long-buried truths that threaten their relationship. Featuring a high calibre cast from the US and UK, this theatrical experience combines a staged reading and live performance.

On Saturday 8 March at 4pm, award-winning spoken word artist and performer Oneness Sankara presents the work-in-progress of T21 ALCHEMY, a semi-autobiographical piece that combines poetry, prose and music. T21 ALCHEMY tells the story of a British woman of African Caribbean heritage who becomes a mother in later life to a child with Down Syndrome. This latest piece by Sankara navigates themes of motherhood, disability stigma, and resilience.

The festival ends on Sunday March 9 with Sonia Sabri Company’s Roshni, a feast of dance accompanied by live music as interplaying rhythms celebrate daily life. Roshni is an intimate crafting of Kathak dance and live music, inspired by the stories and experiences of everyday people. An emotional journey through wordless storytelling, beatboxing, eclectic music and percussive dance with upbeat audience interaction.

Photo Credit: Bryan Aseya

