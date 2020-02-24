Casting Announced For NEVER NOT ONCE at Park 90

Never Not Once, by the award-winning American playwright Carey Crim, is a poignant and emotionally gripping new drama about what happens when a family is forced to confront an unexpected and explosive answer to the question "Where do I come from?"

College student Eleanor on a trip home to see her two moms, unexpectedly announces she has decided to try to find her biological father. Her birth mother has long insisted she was the product of a drunken one-night stand with an anonymous fellow undergraduate. Unsatisfied with that story, Eleanor decides to hire a detective, and the investigation leads to a cascade of painful revelations.

Never Not Once is the winner of the 2017 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, which recognizes new feminist plays and performance texts created by women and genderqueer writers and a finalist for the 2018 Eugene O'Neill Award.

The cast for Never Not Once is:

Tania Amsel Blood Orange {Old Red Lion Theatre), Bloody Men (Arcola Theatre), Just To Get Married (Finborough Theatre), Lollipop (Stratford Theatre Royal),Never Have I Ever and Kate's Expectations (Arcola Theatre).

Anna Crilly is perhaps best known for her role as deadpan Eastern-European housekeeper Magda in Jack Dee's sitcom 'Lead Balloon'. Other recent credits include 'Horrible Histories: The Movie', 'The Harry Hill Sitcom' and 'Succession' for HBO. She featured in 'Witless' for the BBC, and stars as Cath in 'The Rebel', a comedy series for UKTV Gold, with Anita Dobson and Amit Shah. With Katy Wix, Anna had her own Channel Four sketch show ANNA & KATY and she recently took her new show, The Half, to the Edinburgh Festival and the VAULT Festival in London.

Maureen Hibbert Rosmersholm :Sonia Friedman Productions (The Duke of York's Theatre); Hamlet RSC: (National Tour , Hackney Empire, & Kennedy Centre, Washington DC, USA); Markus The Sadist (Stratford Circus, Bloomsbury Theatre & UK Tour); Cutting Through The Carnival (Royal Court Theatre); The Crucible (Dublin Abbey Theatre); A Jamaican Airman Forsees His Death (Royal Court Theatre); Rafts And Dreams (Royal Court Theatre) and The Coup (National Theatre).

Adrian Grove Follies, Medea and Wonder.land, (National Theatre), Blue Remembered Hills (Northern Stage), Stepping Out, The Night Before Christmas, A Little Of What You Fancy, Robin Hood (Salisbury Playhouse) Merrily We Roll Along (Theatre Clywd), Cats (Kilworth House) Danger:Memory (Jermyn Street), Dying Breed (Bristol Theatre Royal) and A Month In The Country (Tobacco Factory).

Sid Sager The Starry Messenger (Wyndham's Theatre); hang (Sheffield Crucible); White Teeth (Kiln Theatre); Julius Caesar (Bridge Theatre); Queen Anne (Royal Shakespeare Company/Theatre Royal Haymarket); The Invisible Hand (Tricycle Theatre); The Tempest, Cymbeline, The Oresteia, The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe); Treasure (Finborough Theatre); The History Boys (UK Tour); True Brits (HighTide/Edinburgh/Bush Theatre); Eternal Love (English Touring Theatre/Shakespeare's Globe) and Orpheus and Eurydice (National Youth Theatre).



Katharine Farmer's directing credits in the UK include The Mullah of Downing Street at The Theatre Chipping Norton and Warwick Arts Centre; Other People's Money at the Southwark Playhouse; Kiss Me at The Wardrobe Theatre Bristol and The Other Palace Studio; and Pig Farm at the formerly known St. James Theatre. Katharine's production of Gulf View Drive at Rubicon Theatre Company in California won Best Production of a Play (large theatre) at the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards. She has received 7 LA Times Critic's Picks for her productions at Rubicon, a total of 16 Ovation nominations, and an Indy Award for Best Director. Her plays at Rubicon include Never Not Once, Heisenberg, South Pacific, Gulf View Drive, Incognito, See Rock City and Last Train to Nibroc. Katharine has also co-directed 23.5 Hours by Carey Crim at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Canada.

Carey Crim is an award-winning playwright and resident artist at The Purple Rose Theater Company. Her play, Conviction (Twenty-three and a half Hours), premiered to critical acclaim at Bay Street Theatre starring Sarah Paulson, Garret Dillahunt and Elizabeth Reaser.. Her earlier works, Growing Pretty, Wake and Some Couples May... all received world premieres at The Purple Rose Theatre Company. She is a three-time finalist for Miami City Theater's short play competition and won the competition in 2011. She has been a finalist for The Heideman award and a two- time finalist in the Samuel French OOB festival. Her work has received productions and/or workshops at Pasadena Playhouse, Primary Stages, Luna Stage, Asolo Rep Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Miami City Theatre, Rubicon Theatre and The Purple Rose Theatre Company.

Never Not Once is produced by Paul O'Leary on behalf of OPM Productions Limited.





