Cast and Creatives Set For SHOCK HORROR: A Ghost Story UK Tour

Thunder Road Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the 2024 tour of Shock Horror: A Ghost Story; a play inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema's greatest frights.

Alex Moran returns to the role of Herbert; his credits include War Horse (National Theatre), Quality Street (Northern Broadsides & New Vic Theatre), and A Clockwork Orange (Volcano).

The on-screen cast features Chloe Carter as Norma, recognised for her work on The Long Shadow (New Pictures), Doctors (BBC), and Emmerdale (ITV), Joseph Carter as Jack; whose credits include Hollyoaks (Channel 4), Yizkor (New Vic), and England Is Mine (Honlodge), and Chris Blackwood as Father Karras, who has appeared in Miss Julie (Gulbenkian), The Wizard of Oz (Plowright), and Candide (Kent Opera). Terence Mann (who has worked on 50 plays for BBC Radio) features as the voice of 'The Darkness'.

Ryan Simons returns as Writer and Director; his credits include Eastenders, Emmerdale, and the horror films Seizure and Demon Eye. Set Designer Ethan Cheek, a recipient of the Maria Bjornson Bursary at The National Theatre, has designed for The Principles of Deception (Theatre Royal Northampton) and Little Shop of Horrors (The Egg). Ben Parsons, an Emmy-nominated composer for The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix), has also worked on Grand Designs and the feature film Demon Eye.

Andrew Crofts and Matt Carnazza share the role of Lighting Designer; Andrew has collaborated with companies such as Blast Theory and Belarus Free Theatre. His credits include Every House Has A Door and Streetwise Opera. Matt has designed for The Light House (Leeds Playhouse/UK Tour), Tomorrow Is Already Dead (Soho Theatre), and Force of Nature (International Tour).

Illusion Designer John Bulleid is UK Illusions Associate for Harry Potter & The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre, London) and has also worked on The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre). Dave Hackney completes the creative team as Director of Photography for the filmed elements of the show; he is known for horror films Polterheist, Demon Eye and Tea with the Reaper.

The Production team includes Dominic P Patel as Technical Manager; who has worked on shows including Macbeth (IC Theatre) and BI-TOPIA and Georgia Batterley as Production and Vision; she has worked with companies including Northern Broadsides and Bradford Literature Festival.

Alex Moran, Producer and founder of Thunder Road Theatre, said, "Ryan [Simons] and I are delighted to once again be working with an exceptional group of creatives on Shock Horror. From old hands, to new faces, we can't wait to get back to it. Sharing is scaring!"

Tour dates and further information can be found at: www.thunderroadtheatre.org/shockhorror

