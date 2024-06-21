Cast and Creatives Set For G at the Royal Court Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Court has announced the cast and creative team of G by Tife Kusoro (SW1 Project). The cast are Selorm Adonu (Brother’s Keeper), Kadiesha Belgrave (Grud) and Ebenezer Gyau (Dear England) and the director is Monique Touko (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play).

​

G is designed by Madeleine Boyd, with costume design by Rianna Azoro and lighting design by Adam King. The sound designer is Khalil Madovi, the movement director/choreographer is Kloé Dean and the casting director is Jatinder Chera. The production manager is Ian Taylor.

​

G will run in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 22 August to Saturday 21 September 2024. The press night is Friday 30 August 2024, 7pm.

​

“We just have to wait for the Gullyman to show his face”

​

A god, a ghost or a trick of the light.

​

Urban legend has it that Baitface steals the faces and lives of Black Boys. All it takes is walking underneath a pair of trainers suspended on a telephone wire, face uncovered.

​

Khaleem, Joy and Kai are just trying to get through school. On the night of an alleged crime, when the spirit of Baitface the Gullyman rears its head, their lives, identities and friendships begin to disintegrate.

​

G is a bold, visceral play from writer Tife Kusoro, Royal Court Introduction to Playwriting Group alumni and winner of both the George Devine Award in 2023 and the Lynne Gagliano Award in 2020.

​

Writer Tife Kusoro, said, “It feels great to be bringing this play out into the world. I’m really looking forward to working with the team to give these characters a life on the Royal Court stage.”

​

Director Monique Touko, said, “For as long as I can remember I have dreamt of having a show at the Court. This play feels extremely fitting for my Court debut, Tife Kusuro's voice is so vivid and expansive. The opportunity to shape and populate this coming of age tale rooted in Black British Masculinity/ Spirituality and fixed perceptions of what it means to be young and black today is a creative dream.”

​

G is a co-production with SISTER.

Comments