Cast Set For UK Tour of HANDBAGGED

A reimagined revival of Moira Buffini's comedy Handbagged will tour across England from February to May produced by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in partnership with The National Theatre. The England-wide tour is part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships network which is led by The National Theatre and aims to support regional arts organisations in strengthening their relationships with local audiences, communities and schools.

Imagining the conversations between two of history's most revered female leaders, Handbagged is a fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace. Directed by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's Alex Thorpe, this fresh interpretation of the play will feature new music composed for the show, a cappella singing, and remixed pop classics of the iconic era. A clever and fiercely funny comedy, Handbagged explores the intense relationship that two female powerhouses formed over a decade, and the legacy they each left behind.

Casting for Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II includes, as ‘Mags', Emma Ernest who has previously appeared as Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's Globe, 2024), and portraying ‘Liz', Helen Reuben after previously playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret (English Theatre Frankfurt, 2019) and the title role in Pictures of Dorian Gray (Jermyn Street Theatre, 2019). Appearing as 'T' and 'Q', the older versions of the main characters, are Morag Cross who previously appeared in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre, 2016, 2018 & 2022) and Sarah Moyle best known for playing the much-loved series regular ‘Valerie' in BBC's Doctors. Further casting includes Cassius Konneh and Gerard McDermott who will multirole the 17 other characters in the play. Completing the ensemble is Tiajna Amayo and Jane Quinn.

Director Alex Thorpe said, “I am thrilled to welcome this multi-talented cast to Hornchurch as we prepare to embark on the most ambitious TNP tour to date. As we reexamine these fierce and famed women, joining this ensemble company is some of the UK's most exciting creative talents, realising Moira Buffini's satirically funny comedy. Performed on Katie Lias' golden contemporary set and propelled by Kate Marlais's reworking of 80's pop classics and the award-winning Ryan Day's lighting – this truly extraordinary team is not to be missed.”

Theatre Nation Partnerships is a collaboration between 13 partners across 14 areas, combining local expertise with nationally-delivered activity to build and sustain audiences for theatre across England.

Activity includes touring to local venues and into schools, participatory opportunities and in-depth engagement with community groups.

Between 2022 to 2025, the network's focus is on welcoming new audiences to theatre and creating more opportunities for people to engage, supporting the long-term health of local theatre audiences. The Theatre Nation Partnerships network will reach 500,000 targeted audiences, young people, and community groups over this three-year period.

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is a vibrant producing theatre, working in Outer East London, Essex and beyond. As a cultural hub, over 210,000 people enjoy the programme each year. Audiences are guaranteed a warm welcome from a three-year winner of UK Theatre's Most Welcoming Theatre (2016 – 2018) and London Theatre of the Year 2020 (The Stage Awards), the first Outer London theatre to receive this prestigious award.

