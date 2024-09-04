Cast Set For UK Tour of FLOCK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for Flock, a new play about the experience of growing up in Care and a story which champions the strength and love between siblings as they confront the reality of their lives. Award winning writer Lin Coghlan (The Forsyte Saga Parts 1&2, Park Theatre; The Miracle, National Theatre; Kingfisher Blue, The Bush; Waking, Soho Theatre) was brought onboard in 2020 by Playing On Theatre Company, and has worked together with Artistic Director Jim Pope, undertaking three years of research and participation workshops with Care experienced young people.

Reflecting many of the difficult and inspirational life stories of those who have contributed to the development process along the way, Flock is brought to the stage by actors who have had direct experience of the issues themselves. Starring Jamie Ankrah (Jesus Christ Superstar, Young Actors Theatre; Small Island, National Theatre), as Robbie, a young man about to turn eighteen and leave Care, Ankrah comments, I have had social workers all my childhood - it has shaped who I am.

Gabriella Leonardi (The Art of a Damaged Soul) plays Cel, his older sister who longs to start her own life but worries her younger brother isn’t ready yet to be without her. Joined by Jennifer Daley (Tapped, Theatre503; Bashment, winner of British Independent Film Festival’s Best Supporting Actress award) as Robbie’s caring and sometimes unconventional Social Worker and Deshaye Gayle (Sex With Robots And Other Devices, King’s Head Theatre; The Incident, Arcola; #The Words Are Coming, Theatre 503) his defiant loyal friend, Coghlan presents an honest, moving, and inspirational take on the ability of young people to survive against all the odds.

Presented by Playing ON Theatre Company, Flock shines a light on the intricacies of providing safety from unimaginable situations, and what life in – and after – Care can be like.

Tour Dates

5th – 6th October Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ

https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/flock/

8th October – 2nd November Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London, W1D 3NE

https://sohotheatre.com/events/flock/

6th – 7th November Theatre Royal Bath, The Egg, 36 Monmouth Street, Bath, BA1 2AN

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/events/flock/

9th – 10th November Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/flock/

14th – 15th November Salford Lowry, The Quays, Salford, Manchester, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/flock/





