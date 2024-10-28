Cast Set For Theatre Peckham's PAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Peckham has announced casting for the world premiere of PAN! Peter's Come Out To Play, a brand new festive show for 2024 conceived by actor and writer Geoff Aymer and Suzann McLean MBE, CEO/Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham.

PAN! Peter's Come Out To Play will run at Theatre Peckham from 6 - 23 December, with press night on 10 December. Tickets are now on sale at theatrepeckham.co.uk.

Tyler Ephraim (Wizard of Oz UK tour, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will play Peter Pan (aka Double P), Billy Lynch (The Wonderful, Sinderfella) will play Hook/Greg, Adryne Caulder-James (Cinderella at Greenwich Theatre) will play Wendy, and Krishana Parker (Parade, Sleeping Beauty - Kenneth More Theatre) will play Marcia/Cllr Lillian.

The full creative team are Writer/Lyricist Geoff Aymer, Composer Jordan Xavier, Director Suzann McLean, Designer Bob Sterrett, Choreographer Jazz Deer-Olafa, Lighting Designer Chuma Emembolu, Sound Designer Sasha Howe and Musical Director Ben Christopher.

Based on J.M.Barrie's Peter Pan, this new contemporary retelling sets the much-loved children's novel to original music by British Composer Jordan Xavier, with a new book and lyrics by Geoff Aymer. It's a fun, reimagined version where Peter Pan plays Steel Pan and Neverland is a mystical Caribbean Island. The energetic script and music are full of reggae, soca and old school soul to bring festive cheer to all.

PAN! asks audiences to open their minds and imaginations and view the world with childlike wonder as they remember how much fun it is to play. At the heart of PAN! lies Peter's refusal to grow up, driven by the memories of his life in Peckham. The tropical Neverland becomes a symbol of freedom and escape for Peter and his lost boys, where they can revel in the joy of music and dance while evading the pressures of adulthood.

Previous Theatre Peckham festive shows have included new takes on Rapunzel set in a hairdresser's in Peckham (OFFie Nominated for Best Choreography); Scroogelicious, a remix of A Christmas Carol; and The Wonderful, inspired by Frank L Baum's The Wizard of Oz (OFFie Nominated for Best Supporting Actor).

Geoff Aymer, writer, said:“It was Suzann who made the initial suggestion, and I immediately thought it could work. We wanted to set Neverland on a tropical isle, and play on the word Pan, to incorporate the steel pan into the music within the show. I also wanted to look at work/life balance and ask the question —do we try to make our children grow up too fast and are we ever too old to play?”

Suzann McLean, director, shared her excitement about the cast announcement, saying, “I'm buzzing about our fantastic cast. The production features a brilliant mix of 4 professional actors and 30 young talents, aged 8-16, from our Academy. At Theatre Peckham we are dedicated to empowering young performers, and PAN! is the perfect platform for them to shine alongside seasoned artists. Our reimagined Neverland is set on a Caribbean Island, where the sounds of live steel pan music will create an atmosphere bursting with energy. If you're looking for a joyful escape filled with festive cheer, Theatre Peckham is going to be the place to be.”

Theatre Peckham, praised for its commitment to nurturing young talent, brings together a diverse cast of young performers who will mesmerise audiences with their energy, passion and raw talent. Together with the principle cast they will showcase a vibrant celebration of culture. This adaptation goes beyond the tale of Peter Pan, it serves as an inspiring production for all young people, encouraging them to explore their own journey of self-discovery and growth.

Comments