Cast Set For THE FABULIST at Charing Cross

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of The Fabulist, with Music by Giovanni Paisiello, Book and Lyrics by James P. Farwell, and Directed by John Walton, comes to Charing Cross Theatre next month. Performances run 12 August - 21 September.

The hazards of love, the wonder of magic, and the mysteries of the universe collide in The Fabulist, a joyous and fast-paced feast of musical comedy.



Italy, 1929. Illusionist-extraordinaire and outlawed heretic Julian finds himself on the run from Mussolini and the Catholic church. Stumbling upon a film shoot, he dazzles screenwriter Clarice with his magical skills and easygoing charm. But how can you trust a man whose life is built on illusion? And what will happen as the regime closes in on him?



Giovanni Paisiello, one of the most famous composers of his time ((1740-1816), was famed for his bubbly, colourful and fun-filled operettas. Combining some of his most sublime music with a brand new libretto, The Fabulist is both a forgotten classic and a modern tale of romance and self-discovery.



The Fabulist, with book and lyrics by James Farwell, is based on Paisiello’s opera The Imaginary Astrologer, Catherine the Great’s favourite, written specially for her. Paisiello, who heavily influenced Rossini but with a lighter tone, was the favourite composer of both Catherine and Napoleon, for whom he composed Coronation music.

Cast:

Dan Smith (Julian) is a member of The Magic Circle, and performs on stage as Debra Kadabra. His stage roles include many pantomimes as an Ugly Sister. TV includes both series of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar.



James Paterson (Count Petronius) made his London debut in the original production of The Phantom Of The Opera, creating the roles of Don Attilio and Passarino. Within six months he played the title role when Michael Crawford was indisposed. He also played M. Andre and over 10 years served as Resident Director for the National Tours and the London production.



Stuart Pendred (Cardinal Bandini) is the Founder & Artistic Director of Oxford Opera Company. He has worked in opera, TV, musicals, theatre, radio and as a singer songwriter, recording albums both solo and as part of Tenors UnLimited.



Constantine Andronikou (Puppupini) was Sancho Panza in Don Quixote (Cyprus Antilogos Theatre), Chorus Leader in Lysistrata (Cyprus National Theatre), Chorus Leader in Medea (Antilogos Theatre).



Réka Jónás (Clarice) was Olympia in Les Contes d’Hoffmann (Hungarian State Opera).



Lily De La Haye (Cassandra) was 1st Cover Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre) and Jennyanydots, understudy Grizabella & Jellylorum in Cats.



Jack Holton (Alternate Julian) was until recently a Young Artist on the Global Talent Programme at the National Opera Studio. He is the grateful recipient of a Help Musicians Sybil Tutton Opera Award, an Opera Awards Foundation Bursary, winner of the Musicians’ Company 2022 Saloman Seelig Award.



Marienella Phillips (Alternate: Cassandra and Clarice). Recent roles include Jaquenetta in Love’s Labour’s Lost (RSC) and Tuptim in The King and I (Dominion, West End, UK & Ireland tour).

Comments