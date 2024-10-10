Cast Set For THE BORROWERS at The Dukes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dukes Christmas show returns with a theatrical adaptation of Mary Norton’s beloved classic tale, The Borrowers. The cast has been revealed now.

The full cast includes: Howard Chadwick (Coronation Street; ITV, The Witcher; NETFLIX, The Young Woman and the Sea; Disney) as Eddie; Claire Storey (Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV) who returns to the Dukes after starring as The Wolf/Sweetie in 2021’s Dukes Park Show Grimm Tales, as Mrs Driver; Matthew Heywood (Little Shop of Horrors; UK Tour, The Book Thief; Octagon Theatre Bolton, Twelfth Night; HOME MCR) as Young Eddie, Amy Tara (Inigo Giant; Komola Collective, Vignettes; HER Productions) as Arrietty; Darren Jeffries (Dear Nomad; Octagon Theatre, Doctors; BBC) as Pod, and Katie Erich (Richard III; Shakespeare’s Globe, Oliver Twist; Leeds Playhouse/Ramps on the Moon, Doctors; BBC) as Homily.

The creative team features Gitika Buttoo (director), Dave Bintley (composer/musical director), Brent Lees (production manager and lighting designer), Adam McCready (sound designer), Richard Foxton (set and Costume Designer), and Laura O’Connor (head of costume).

Audiences are invited to step into the warmth of a miniature world this Christmas season by joining Arrietty on her quest to understand the family of Human Beans that have just moved in upstairs. This adaptation of a timeless story will weave music and Christmas spirit all the way through her tiny adventure. It will leave audiences warm and families looking forward to the festive season!



This will be Chris Lawson's, the Dukes’ CEO, first Christmas show here, and he said on the announcement:

“This Christmas, we are delighted to welcome six fantastic actors to The Dukes to bring you the story of The Borrowers. A story that we truly believe appeals to audiences of all ages and will ensure The Dukes plays its part in bringing action, adventure, and a little Christmas magic to your December days. Our super-talented cast has a wealth of experience making shows across the North West, the UK, and beyond! The Borrowers will be filled with fun, laughter, and songs from this exceptional cast who look forward to making The Dukes their home this winter, and the fun doesn’t stop there! The Christmas feeling is felt as soon as you step into the building, from our food and drink offer to workshops to take part in. This incredible cast is led by Director Gitika Buttoo, making her Duke's directorial debut having recently worked at the Liverpool Everyman, Storyhouse (Chester), Leeds Playhouse. Whether you are familiar with The Borrowers, or the story is new to you – we know that this cast will make it unforgettable. So come and join us this Christmas at The Dukes, you belong here.”

The Borrowers promises to be a tiny but mighty family adventure that will warm your spirit and delight your heart. Secure your tickets now and prepare for this merry quest into the festive season.



Tickets are now on sale: https://tinyurl.com/dukeslancaster-theborrowers or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.





Comments