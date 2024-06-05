Cast Set For RED SPEEDO at the Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast for the UK première of Lucas Hnath’s Red Speedo directed by Matthew Dunster.

The previously announced Finn Cole - best known for his roles as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders and Joshua ‘J’ Cody in Animal Kingdom - is joined by Fraser James playing Coach, Parker Lapaine playing Lydia, and Ciarán Owens (Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom) playing Peter.

Red Speedo opens on 18 July, with preview from 13 July, and runs until 10 August.

Set Designer: Anna Fleischle; Associate Set Designer: Cat Fuller; Costume Designer: Cat Fuller; Lighting Designer: Sally Ferguson; Sound Designer: Holly Khan; Casting Director: Matilda James CDG; Fight Director: Claire Llewellyn for RC Annie; Accent Coach: Aundrea Fudge

Ray lives to swim. He is within touching distance of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal. But everything changes when performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator. As tensions run high, Ray’s brother wants them destroyed, his coach wants to call the authorities, his ex-girlfriend doesn’t want to know, and Ray wants the drugs back. A thriller played at the breakneck pace of an Olympic sprint, Red Speedo tackles the unforgiving weight of success in a world where the only crime is getting caught.

Lucas Hnath is one of America’s most exciting contemporary playwrights, whose A Doll’s House, Part 2 was recently seen at the Donmar Warehouse. Matthew Dunster directs this UK première, fresh from his hit West End productions of Shirley Valentine, 2:22 A Ghost Story and Hangmen.

Lucas Hnath is an award-winning playwright whose other plays include A Doll's House, Part 2 (South Coast Repertory and Broadway), The Christians (Humana Festival), A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney (Soho Rep), nightnight (Humana Festival), Isaac’s Eye (Ensemble Studio Theatre), and Death Tax(Humana Festival, Royal Court Theatre). He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a 2015 Whiting Award, a Whitfield Cook Award, two Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citations and a Windham Campbell Prize for Drama.

Finn Cole makes his professional stage debut as Ray. His television credits include Peaky Blinders (as series regular Michael Gray), An Inspector Calls and Animal Kingdom. For film his credits include Slaughterhouse Rulez, Dreamland, Here Are The Young Men, F9 and Locked In, and the forthcoming Last Breath.

Fraser James plays Coach. His theatre credits include The Seagull (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Liberian Girl, King Lear (Royal Court Theatre), Wildefire, Chimps (Hampstead Theatre), Mogadishu (Royal Exchange Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Love the Sinner, President of an Empty Room (National Theatre), Troilus and Cressida, The Frontline and King Lear (Shakespeare’s Globe). His television credits include Endeavour, Double Busy, Origin Wolfblood, Loch Ness, Strikeback, Outnumbered, Robin Hood, Frankenstein, Love Lies Bleeding, Babyfather, Judge John Deed, Second Sight, In Exile, Life After Birth, The Affair, Guardians, The Healer and Prime Suspect; and for film, Terminator: Dark Fate, Yardie, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Hero, Birds of Heaven, Sometimes in April, The Purifiers, Wing Commander and Shopping.

Parker Lapaine makes her professional stage debut as Lydia. For television, her credits include the forthcoming second series of House of the Dragon.

Ciarán Owens plays Peter. He returns to the Orange Tree having previously appeared in The Brink. His other theatre credits include The Interview (Park Theatre), Farewell Mister Haffmann (Theatre Royal Bath), Cabaret (Lido de Paris), The Windsors: Endgame (Prince of Wales Theatre), The Duchess of Malfi (Almeida Theatre), Tumulus (Soho Theatre), Rutherford and Son, Love and Information (Sheffield Theatres), Disco Pigs (UK and Ireland tour), King John (Shakespeare’s Globe), So Here We Are (Royal Exchange Theatre), A Handful of Stars (Trafalgar Studios, Theatre503), Oh What a Lovely War (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Candide, A Mad World My Masters and Titus Andronicus(RSC). His television credits include Curfew, Ancient Empires, Father Brown, Peaky Blinders, Temple, Small Axe: Red White and Blue, Washington, Krypton, The Last Kingdom, Strike Back, Arthur and George, Crazyhead and Spotless; and for film, Red Joan, Where Hands Touch, Immaculate Heart, Mugs’ Arrows, New Gods and Widdershins.

Matthew Dunster’s directing credits include Shirley Valentine (Duke of York’s Theatre), 2:22 A Ghost Story (Apollo Theatre), True West (Vaudeville Theatre), Oedipus(Bunkamura Theatre), Hangmen, (Royal Court Theatre, Golden Theatre), Liberian Girl (Royal Court Theatre), The Seagull, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Love’s Sacrifice (RSC), The Lightning Child, Doctor Faustus (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Love Girl and The Innocent, You Can Still Make a Killing (Southwark Playhouse), Mametz (National Theatre Wales), Before the Party (Almeida Theatre), A Sacred Flame (ETT), Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (Royal Exchange Theatre),Mogadishu (Royal Exchange Manchester and Lyric Hammersmith), The Most Incredible Thing (Sadler’s Wells), and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Royal & Derngate, Northampton). His writing credits include Children’s Children (Almeida Theatre), You Can See the Hills and Two Clouds Over Eden (Royal Exchange Manchester).

