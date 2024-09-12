Cast Set For PAN at Chickenshed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chickenshed Theatre has announced their Christmas show Pan as part of the organisation's 50th anniversary. The production opens on Wednesday 20 November, and runs until Saturday 11 January, with press night on Wednesday 27 November, 7pm.

As a brand new adaptation of J.M Barrie’s much-loved Christmas classic, Peter Pan, this enchanting production will transport audiences from the starry night skies of London to the magical island of Neverland, where fairies flit, pirates plot and the Lost Ones search of their happy ending.

Exemplifying Chickenshed’s ethos of excellence without exclusion, Pan will comprise an 800 strong cast aged from 7 years old to 50+ built from staff, students and members of adult, youth and children’s theatre groups. With a core cast of eighteen - who will multi-role in the piece - the remaining contingent will perform in five rotas; when they are not on stage they will be working behind the scenes as backstage crew, or assisting chaperones.

This dynamic production breathes new life into a story that has captivated audiences for generations. With original music, dynamic choreography, and imaginative set designs, Pan promises an immersive experience that celebrates creativity, inclusion, and the enduring appeal of storytelling.

Managing Director of Chickenshed Theatre, and co-Director of Pan, Louise Perry commented: “This year’s Christmas show provides the perfect vehicle for cross-generational co-creation. Pan is decorated with the fingerprints of hundreds of cast members from previous decades and will carry us into the next half-century of excellence without exclusion. Pan is a testament to Chickenshed’s enduring mission: to create wonder out of chaos and change out of challenge.”

The production is co-directed by Managing Director Louise Perry, and Creative Producer Michael Bossisse. The core cast includes Demar Lambert, Tristan Manzi,Bethany Hamlin, Jonny Morton, Ashley Driver, Jimmy Adamou, Lucy Mae Beacock, Ellie Morton, Lauren Cambridge, George Jacobs, Shiloh Maersk, Gemilla Shamruk, Robin Shillinglaw, Cara McInanny, Will Laurence, Courtney Dayes, Louise Reen and Nigel Spurgeon.

It is written and composed by: Dave Carey, Hector Dogliani, Ashley Driver, Phil Haines, Will Laurence, Cara McInanny, Paul Morrall, Sebastian Ross and Aine Smith.

Set and Lighting Design: Andrew Caddies; Costume Design: Emma Gale; Sound Design: Phil Haines; Choreography: Bethany Hamlin; Vocal Direction: Cara McInanny; Scene Director: Jonny Morton; Musical Director: Dave Carey; Production Manager: Andrews Caddies and Deputy Stage Manager: Freya Ellis.

