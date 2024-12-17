Cast Set For London Premiere Of HEAD OVER HEELS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centre Stage London has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Head Over Heels, marking the London premiere of the musical. Running from April 1st to April 5th, 2025, the production will take place at the iconic Bridewell Theatre.

This vibrant musical comedy is inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's The Arcadia and set to the hits of 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's. Leading the royal family of Arcadia are Lydia James as Princess Pamela, Hannah Grace as Princess Philoclea, Stephen Hewitt as King Basilius, and Tal Hewitt as Queen Gynecia. They're joined by Cristobal Gomez as Dametas, Zoe Tavares as Mopsa, Tomo McSorley as Musidorus and James-Lee Campbell as the mysterious and enigmatic oracle, Pythio.

The Citizens of Arcadia ensemble features Alex Teixido Blouna, Alice Beaumont, Anne-Marie Asenso, Chiara Fahy-Spada, Francois Vanhoutte, Isobel Persaud, Jake Harrison-Clarke, Jimmy Pegado, Kat Cooper, and Tomas Canet Estornell.

The musical features hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

Tickets go on public sale on January 25th, 2025.

