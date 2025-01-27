Cast Set For FOR THE RECORD -The World's Most Record-Breaking Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new musical celebration of human achievement, oddity, and ambition taking the stage this February has unveiled its company of leading musical theatre artists: Lizzie Bea, who recently starred as Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act in the West End revival; Dean John-Wilson, who is best known for playing the title role in Aladdin in the West End; Simon-Anthony Rhoden, whose credits include Aaron Burr in Hamilton as well as other smash-hit musicals like Kinky Boots; and Helen Woolf, who is best known for playing Glinda in Wicked.

For The Record - The Most Record-Breaking Musical in The World premieres at Crazy Coqs on 9th February 2025, with performances at 5pm and 7.30pm. You can purchase tickets here.

From the brilliant mind of Alexander S. Bermange, the award-winning creator of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical (boasting nearly 60 five-star reviews across 12 international productions), comes a witty and wonderful exploration of the world's most extraordinary record breakers. The show playfully examines the fascinating lives of those who've pushed the boundaries of human achievement - whether they're breaking records for speaking at supersonic speeds or sporting the world's longest beard.

Through clever songwriting and witty humour, For The Record introduces audiences to an unforgettable cast of characters: champion snorers, vocal virtuosos, and countless other remarkable individuals who've earned their place in the record books. The show delves deeper than mere statistics, revealing the passionate drive, personal struggles, and ultimate triumphs behind each remarkable achievement.



This unique production offers audiences a perfect blend of comedy, music, and heart, all while exploring the peculiar and profound aspects of human achievement.

Comments