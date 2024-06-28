Cast Set For DarlingtonOS' MADE IN DAGENHAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been revealed for the DarlingtonOS production of Made in Dagenham coming to Darlington Hippodrome in October.

Ellen Dunbavin-Lomas and Charlotte Sisson will share the role of Rita O’Grady, James Bearpark and Jason Slater will share the role of Rita’s husband, Eddie. Claire Willmer will take on the role of the feisty MP Barbara Castle and Neil Harland will portray Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

These leading performers will be joined by David Murray as Mr Tooley, Julian Cound as Monty, Sam Morrison as Connie, Sasha Gibbs as Cass, Zoe Kent as Beryl, Rhiannon Walker as Sandra and Eddie Taylor-Jones and Kirsty Furness as Mr and Mrs Hopkins.

The cast also features Lucy Adams as Claire, Scott Edwards as Macer, Barry I’Anson as Hubble, Alex Taylor-Garthwaite as Sid, Joshua Kay as Barry, Patrick Callan as Buckton and Luke Oldfield as Stan, all supported by a 17 strong ensemble cast of DarlingtonOS regulars and several newcomers to the company.

Made In Dagenham is a powerhouse musical comedy inspired by a true story about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what’s right. The show’s themes are relevant today with the current status of the gender pay gap over five decades after the famous 1968 strike at the Dagenham Ford factory.

Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty Ford company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women’s journey progresses, so the pressure mounts. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she’s built?

Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, Made In Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

Directed by Jo Hand with musical direction by Steven Hood, Made In Dagenham will run at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 23 October to Saturday 2 November.

Book now for the ultimate feel-good night out. Call the ticket hotline on 01325 244659 or book online at darlingtonos.org.uk

