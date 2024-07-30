Cast Set For BLOOD BROTHERS at Darlington Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the Bill Kenwright Ltd UK tour of Blood Brothers coming to Darlington Hippodrome in November.

Bill Kenwright's legendary, award-winning production of the international smash hit musical, Blood Brothers continues to tour across the UK and is coming to Darlington Hippodrome on November.

Vivienne Carlyle is returning to the iconic role of Mrs. Johnstone, having received nightly standing ovations for her powerful and poignant performance in the West End production. Sean Jones and Joe Sleight return to the production as twins Mickey and Eddie, with Gemma Brodrick reprising the role of Linda.

Also returning to the cast for 2024 are Sarah Jane Buckley (Mrs Lyons), Scott Anson (Narrator), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Chloe Pole (Donna Marie), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher), Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor) and Jess Smith (Brenda), with James Ledsham (Sammy), Ben Mabberley (Perkins) and Dominic Gore (Neighbour) joining the production.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. The superb score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Blood Brothers runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 November. To book visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405





