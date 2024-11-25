Cast Set For Amy Jephta's A GOOD HOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for Amy Jephta's A Good House directed by Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director, NANCY MEDINA. The cast includes Kai Luke Brummer, Olivia Darnley, Mimî M Khayisa, Sifiso Mazibuko, Robyn Rainsford and Scott Sparrow.

A Good House is designed by ULTZ, with lighting design by Chris Davey, sound design by Elena E Peña and the composer is Femi Temowo. The casting director is Arthur Carrington, the associate director is Tatenda Shamiso, and the assistant designer is Shaquelle Newell-Grant. The voice and accent coach is Hazel Holder and the dramatherapist is Samantha Adams.

The production runs from Saturday 11 January 2025, until Saturday 8 February 2025 with press night on 17 January 2025, ahead of a run at Bristol Old Vic from 14 February 2025 - 8 March 2025.

“Once they've been here long enough, they're no longer squatters. Then they're simply… Neighbours.”

In the quaint suburban community of Stillwater, a mysterious shack springs up from the dust with the inhabitants nowhere to be seen.

As speculation abounds, new residents Sihle and Bonolo are recruited by their neighbourhood to be the face of a campaign to demolish the shack in this biting satire of community politics.

A Good House is a thrilling and comedic new work, from writer Amy Jephta, about a couple who discover the limits of good neighbourliness and what is required to fit in.

Directed by NANCY MEDINA (Trouble in Mind, National Theatre), A Good House is a co-production with Bristol Old Vic in association with The Market Theatre, Johannesburg.

A Good House was originally co-commissioned by The Royal Court Theatre with the Fugard Theatre, South Africa.

