Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Revealed and Tour Dates Set For THE BOOK OF WILL

The production opens at Queens Theatre Hornchurch from Thu 27 April – Sat 13 May.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Cast Revealed and Tour Dates Set For THE BOOK OF WILL

A brand-new production of Lauren Gunderson's award-winning comedy, The Book of Will, is coming to UK audiences this year in its European premiere.

This hilarious love letter to theatre is a co-production from Octagon Theatre Bolton, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Opening at Queens Theatre Hornchurch from Thu 27 April - Sat 13 May, before transferring to Octagon Theatre Bolton from Wed 17 May - Sat 3 June and Shakespeare North Playhouse from Thu 19 October - Sat 11 November.

Featuring a stellar company of 10 actors, the cast has now been revealed.

The full cast includes: Hollyoaks stars Jessica Ellis and Helen Pearson alongside Zach Lee (ITV's Coronation Street, Emmerdale plus Bouncers, John Godber Company, A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck); Tomi Ogbaro (Seagulls, Octagon Theatre Bolton, The Wonderful World of Dissocia, Theatre Royal Stratford, Jayne Eyre, Stephen Joseph Theatre and New Vic).

They will be joined by Radio 4 favourite Carrie Quinlan (BBC Radio 4's John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, Orpheus Descending, Theatr Clwyd/Menier Chocolate Factory); Russell Richardson (ITV's Coronation Street, Last Tango in Halifax plus A View From The Bridge, Hindle Wakes, Octagon Theatre Bolton); Callum Sim (ITV's Emmerdale and Coronation Street) and Tarek Slater (The Jungle Book, Oldham Coliseum, Beauty and the Beast, the Dukes).

Completing the cast is star of stage and screen Bill Ward (ITV's Coronation Street, Emmerdale & BBC's Eastenders plus UK tour of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, UK tour of Bath Theatre Royal's Shakespeare in Love); and Andrew Whitehead (The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre Bolton, A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck).

Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, The Book of Will tells the hilarious and moving story of the breath-taking race against time to gather all of Shakespeare's works and save them for the ages.

This wonderfully witty, funny and fast-paced play tells the story of The King's Men as they band together for a near-impossible plan - to collect all of Shakespeare's plays and compile the First Folio. No easy feat, and what follows is a bonkers race against time through 1620s London.

The creative team includes: Carla Goodman (designer); Simeon Miller (lighting designer); Andy Graham (sound designer); Jonnie Riordan (movement director); Olivia Barr (casting director); Natalie Grady (accent coach); Ryan McVeigh (assistant director); and Ngozi Ugochukwu (observer director).

On the casting announcement, The Book of Will director Lotte Wakeham commented: "I am thrilled to announce this incredibly talented cast of actors and fantastic creative team for our highly anticipated co-production of The Book of Will. Our brilliant playwright Lauren Gunderson is one of the most frequently produced playwrights in the world, and I'm delighted to share her talent with UK audiences, where I'm sure she'll quickly become a firm favourite.

"2023 marks 400 years since the First Folio was first published, so I am really excited that this European premiere production will honour this special anniversary, which celebrates the legacy of our greatest playwright in a thoroughly joyful and accessible way, whether you're a die-hard Shakespeare fan or completely new to his work.

"It is wonderful to be collaborating with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Shakespeare North Playhouse so audiences across the country will get to enjoy this hilarious love letter to theatre."

Tour Dates

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch dates:

Thu 27 April - Sat 13 May 2023

Press Night: Sat 29 April

www.queens-theatre.co.uk

Octagon Theatre Bolton dates:

Wed 17 May - Sat 3 June

Press night: Thu 18 May

www.octagonbolton.co.uk

Shakespeare North Playhouse dates:

Thu 19 October - Sat 11 November

Press Night: Fri 20 October

https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/



47th ST MAGNUS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL Set For This June Photo
47th ST MAGNUS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL Set For This June
Under the directorship of Scottish composer Alasdair Nicolson, this year's multi-artform programme spans the world premiere of David McNeish's new play, Thora, directed by Gerda Stevenson, brings superb dance in the form of Scottish Ballet's debut, sees its first major outdoor installation from Architects of Air, and of course a strong music line-up courses through it.
Tour Dates Announced For Frantic Assemblys Adaptation of Franz Kafkas METAMORPHOSIS Photo
Tour Dates Announced For Frantic Assembly's Adaptation of Franz Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS
Full tour dates have been announced for Frantic Assembly’s new adaptation of Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis, a collaboration between internationally celebrated poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay OBE and Frantic Assembly’s Artistic Director Scott Graham (Othello, Lovesong, Beautiful Burnout).  
Pascal Theatre Company Announces Revival Tour Of Julia Pascals A MANCHESTER GIRLHOOD Photo
Pascal Theatre Company Announces Revival Tour Of Julia Pascal's A MANCHESTER GIRLHOOD
​​​​​​​Pascal Theatre Company has announced the revival of Julia Pascal's play A Manchester Girlhood, based on the lives of three Manchester Jewish women and their Romanian immigrant parents. The show opens at Blackpool Old Electric Theatre on 20 April, Manchester Jewish Museum on 23 April, followed by London dates at Burgh House on 17 May and a run at JW3 from 21 – 23 May 2023. 
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Co Photo
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With Theatre
The New Vic and award-winning circus company Upswing will begin an annual programme of work fusing contemporary circus with theatre this year, as they develop their longstanding relationship aiming to push the boundaries of the combined artform.

More Hot Stories For You


Pascal Theatre Company Announces Revival Tour Of Julia Pascal's A MANCHESTER GIRLHOODPascal Theatre Company Announces Revival Tour Of Julia Pascal's A MANCHESTER GIRLHOOD
March 22, 2023

​​​​​​​Pascal Theatre Company today announces the revival of Julia Pascal's play A Manchester Girlhood, based on the lives of three Manchester Jewish women and their Romanian immigrant parents. The show opens at Blackpool Old Electric Theatre on 20 April, Manchester Jewish Museum on 23 April, followed by London dates at Burgh House on 17 May and a run at JW3 from 21 – 23 May 2023. 
Fifteen-Year-Old Nellie Regan To Stage Fundraiser For The Union Theatre Featuring West End StarsFifteen-Year-Old Nellie Regan To Stage Fundraiser For The Union Theatre Featuring West End Stars
March 22, 2023

Nellie Regan is on a mission to save the Union Theatre with a fundraising concert at The Other Palace, on Monday 27th March at 7:30pm.
David Sabella to Perform at The Pheasantry in London in AprilDavid Sabella to Perform at The Pheasantry in London in April
March 22, 2023

David Sabella will perform at The Pheasantry on April 21-22 at 7pm. 
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With TheatreNew Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With Theatre
March 22, 2023

The New Vic and award-winning circus company Upswing will begin an annual programme of work fusing contemporary circus with theatre this year, as they develop their longstanding relationship aiming to push the boundaries of the combined artform.
THE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds PlayhouseTHE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds Playhouse
March 22, 2023

The result is The Polar Bear (is Dead), a playful exploration of loss and survival in our current precarious landscape, opening in the Bramall Rock Void studio space at Leeds Playhouse on 14-15 April. Ultimately full of hope, it includes a plant, a polar bear, the Spice Girls and a conversation with Natalie's mum about the end of the world.  
share