Cast Change Announced For NABUCCO at Royal Opera House

Due to ongoing travel restrictions across Europe, soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from singing the role of Abigaille in the remaining performances of Nabucco on 14, 17, 20 and 23 January 2022. Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will replace her.

Liudmyla Monastyrska made her Royal Opera debut in 2011 as Aida. She returned to perform the role of Lady Macbeth (Macbeth) at Covent Garden in 2011, reviving the role on tour in Japan in 2015. She has since sung Amelia (Un ballo in maschera, 2014), Leonora (La forza del destino, 2019), and performed the role of Abigaille in Daniele Abbado's production of Nabucco in 2013, 2016, and most recently in the opening performance in December 2021 to critical acclaim.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.